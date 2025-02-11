 Skip navigation
Dustin Johnson, TaylorMade part ways after 18 years

  
Published February 11, 2025 10:05 AM

For the first time in 18 years, Dustin Johnson is an equipment free agent.

Johnson’s contract with TaylorMade was not extended at the end of last year, according to multiple outlets that received confirmation from the company.

Johnson, now 40, had been with TaylorMade since turning pro in 2007, and the two sides recently re-upped in 2021, shortly after Johnson won the 2020 Masters, with Johnson saying, “With all the challenges of 2020, it was one of my best years on the golf course. TaylorMade was right there with me each step of the way, just like they’ve been for my whole career. There isn’t a better golf equipment company in the game, especially the guys out on Tour. I’m looking forward to being part of Team TaylorMade for a long time to come.”

Johnson joined LIV Golf in 2022, and though he transitioned to wearing the apparel and logos of his team, 4Aces GC, he still had kept a TaylorMade-branded hat and staff bag in addition to playing the company’s equipment. Even after becoming a free agent, Johnson was photographed using a TaylorMade driver during last week’s LIV season opener in Saudi Arabia, though it’s unknown if the rest of his bag remained the same.

TaylorMade’s stable of players still includes Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Nelly Korda.