GC Pod with Rex & Lav: Olympic women and Tour finale highlight huge week in golf

  
Published August 6, 2024 10:38 AM

Move over, Scottie Scheffler.

It’s Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko and Brooke Henderson’s time to shine in Paris.

A week after the men’s Olympic competition, the women now take center stage at Le Golf National.

In this edition of the “Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav”, senior writers Rex Hoggard (who is still on the ground in Paris) and Ryan Lavner break down the top contenders for the gold medal.

They also discuss what is an important week on the PGA Tour: the Wyndham Championship, where the top 70 will secure their status for 2025 and clinch a spot in the playoffs.

0:00: HERE WE GO AGAIN: Rex is still in Paris, and he highlights the similarities and differences between the men’s and women’s events.

05:00: DIFFERENT STYLES, DIFFERENT PLANS: How Le Golf National will play in Week 2 of Olympic golf.

11:00: BETTER FOR THE PRODUCT: Wyndham Championship shows how Tour is getting more cutthroat, with the trim from the top 125 to top 70.

19:00: TOP CONTENDERS: Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko and the other best bets to earn a medal this week.

29:00: MAKE IT COUNT: What Rex is planning to do for the final days of his Olympic fortnight (and with knee surgery looming).