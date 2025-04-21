Watch Now
Novak: 'I felt mostly good' during RBC Heritage
Runner-up Andrew Novak shares what emotions he felt during the final round of the RBC Heritage, describing that he "was shaking a bit" on the 18th hole, where he missed an 8-foot birdie putt to win the tournament.
Up Next
Thomas ‘made a lot of big putts’ at RBC Heritage
Thomas 'made a lot of big putts' at RBC Heritage
The Golf Central crew analyzes how Justin Thomas earned his first PGA Tour win since 2022, looking at the putts Thomas made to help him secure the victory, including a birdie on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff.
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 3
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Championship at the Dominican Republic's Puntacana Resort.
Thomas ‘owned’ RBC Heritage penalty with integrity
Thomas 'owned' RBC Heritage penalty with integrity
The Golf Central crew dive into Justin Thomas' showing in Round 3 of the RBC Heritage and applaud how well he conducted himself surrounding the one-shot penalty he was assessed.
Scheffler: ‘Little things’ hurt me at RBC Heritage
Scheffler: 'Little things' hurt me at RBC Heritage
Scottie Scheffler battled adversity Friday at the RBC Heritage, shooting a 1-under 70 to put him within four shots of the lead. After the round, he shared how he was able to grind it out on a crusty and breezy day.
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 2
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Championship at the Dominican Republic's Puntacana Resort.
Clark’s back improves — so score raises in Round 2
Clark's back improves — so score raises in Round 2
Wyndham Clark has been battling a back issue all week at the RBC Heritage, and he pushed through on Thursday to post a 65 regardless. Friday, though, was a different story. Todd Lewis and Clark himself explain why.
Dahmen staying humble after breaking course record
Dahmen staying humble after breaking course record
Joel Dahmen reflects after setting the course record with a 10-under 62 in the Corales Puntacana Championship, sharing when he realized he had the opportunity to make history Thursday afternoon in the Dominican Republic.
Scheffler ‘great’ during RBC Heritage first round
Scheffler 'great' during RBC Heritage first round
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler, coming off a tie for fourth at the Masters last weekend, had very little stress during the first round of the the RBC Heritage, "playing some great golf" while shooting a 7-under 64.
HLs: Scheffler opens RBC Heritage with 7-under 64
HLs: Scheffler opens RBC Heritage with 7-under 64
Watch highlights from Scottie Scheffler's strong first round of the RBC Heritage, a 7-under 64 to get things going at Harbour Town Golf Links.
Cabrera wins PGA Tour Champions event in Florida
Cabrera wins PGA Tour Champions event in Florida
Angel Cabrera won on the PGA Tour Champions, 20 months after being released from an Argentine prison. He made a late birdie to win the inaugural James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational in Boca Raton, Florida.