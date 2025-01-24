Genesis Invitational relocated from Riviera to Torrey Pines South because of L.A.-area wildfires

The PGA Tour announced Friday that it is relocating the Genesis Invitational from Riviera to Torrey Pines’ South Course in the wake of the devastating wildfires that have ravaged the Los Angeles area.

The decision means that Torrey Pines, the famed San Diego muni, will host two Tour events in a four-week span, as it is currently staging the Farmers Insurance Open.

The Genesis, the Tour’s third $20 million signature event of the season, is scheduled for Feb. 13-16. It will be played only on the South Course.

Torrey Pines, annually one of the most difficult stops on Tour, is an inspired choice for the Genesis’ tournament host, Tiger Woods. He is an eight-time winner there, including the 2008 U.S. Open. Woods, who last played there in 2020, is expected to join this year’s limited field.

The Tour said that this year’s Genesis will have several Los Angeles-related relief initiatives, to be announced later.

“While Riviera remains the home of the Genesis Invitational,” Woods said, “we look forward to playing on another championship-caliber golf course this year and using the tournament to support those affected by the fires in the Los Angeles area.”