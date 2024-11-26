Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: What do you want to hear from Tiger Woods?

Tiger Woods won’t play in next week’s Hero World Challenge but he will be on-site as tournament host and will conduct a press conference.

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the senior writers discuss what they want to hear from Woods — and it’s not really about his game or his health.

They also take a look back at the PGA Tour Fall finale with all the drama it provided, from Daniel Berger to Joel Dahmen to Luke Clanton to ... Rex Hoggard and pirates?

And Ryan Lavner thoroughly explains — and bores Rex — with his turkey-making process.