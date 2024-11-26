 Skip navigation
Goals? Jessie Diggins has 4 pages of them for 2024-25 cross-country skiing season
Goals? Jessie Diggins has 4 pages of them for 2024-25 cross-country skiing season
SMX Stefan Pierer and Gottfried Neumeister via KTM.jpg
Pierer Mobility AG, parent company of KTM-related brands, announces restructuring plan
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_pft_eagles_241126v2.jpg
Eagles at Ravens Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News, Injuries, and Stats for Week 13

nbc_dps_ravenschargersrecap_241126.jpg
Will the Ravens' defense fail in the playoffs?
nbc_dps_seansalisburyinterview_241126.jpg
Can USC salvage season with win vs. Notre Dame?
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_241126.jpg
Jones needs Darnold plan for picking next NFL team

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: What do you want to hear from Tiger Woods?

  
Published November 26, 2024 03:03 PM

Tiger Woods won’t play in next week’s Hero World Challenge but he will be on-site as tournament host and will conduct a press conference.

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the senior writers discuss what they want to hear from Woods — and it’s not really about his game or his health.

They also take a look back at the PGA Tour Fall finale with all the drama it provided, from Daniel Berger to Joel Dahmen to Luke Clanton to ... Rex Hoggard and pirates?

And Ryan Lavner thoroughly explains — and bores Rex — with his turkey-making process.

  • 0:00: Rex recaps his week in Sea Island, including a TV stint on a ship?
  • 08:00: Joel Dahmen, Daniel Berger highlight the fight for top-125 status
  • 17:00: What, if anything, was missing from the season finale
  • 20:30: Luke Clanton looks and sounds like a Tour player already
  • 27:00: Tiger won’t play at the Hero – but he will talk
  • 31:00: Thanksgiving plans for the guys, including a play-by-play of Lav’s turkey prep