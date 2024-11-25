 Skip navigation
Tiger Woods not playing Hero World Challenge; final field announced

  
Published November 25, 2024 05:58 PM

Tiger Woods announced via social media on Monday that he will not compete in next week’s Hero World Challenge.

Woods, the tournament host, underwent surgery in September to repair a nerve impingement in his lower back. His most recent start was a missed cut at The Open Championship in July.

“I am disappointed that I will not be able to compete this year at the Hero World Challenge, but always look forward to being tournament host,” Woods posted on X.

Woods also revealed the final three participants in the Bahamas: Justin Thomas, Nick Dunlap and Jason Day. They round out the field of 20.

Hero World Challenge - Final Round
PGA Tour schedule: How to watch, prize money, field for the 2024 Hero World Challenge
TV times and more for December’s Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Woods, 49, played this tournament last year and finished 18th. There is still one event he might play in December: the PNC Championship. Woods has played with son Charlie since 2020 and has the option of riding in a golf cart for the 36-hole, two-player event.