MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men's College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams
Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Week 13 Rankings and Streamers
NCAA Basketball: Youngstown State at Ohio State
How to watch Pittsburgh vs Ohio State: Live stream info for men’s Big Ten college basketball game
nbc_cfb_uscuclalitesv2_241123.jpg
Notre Dame at USC Best Bet: Odds, Predictions, Recent Stats, and Trends for November 30th

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bestsaves_241126.jpg
Top Premier League saves from Matchweek 12
nbc_pft_harbaughbros_241126.jpg
John Harbaugh believes brother is the ‘best’ coach
nbc_pl_update_241125.jpg
PL Update: West Ham cruise past Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
PGA Tour schedule: How to watch, prize money, field for the 2024 Hero World Challenge

  
Published November 25, 2024 06:00 PM

The Hero World Challenge may be an unofficial PGA Tour event but it offers Official World Golf Ranking points, a nice purse and week in the Bahamas.

Here’s some need to know information:

When and where is the Hero World Challenge?

Dec. 5-8 at Albany Golf Course in Albany, Bahamas.

How to watch the Hero World Challenge

Dec. 5

  • 1:30-4:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Dec. 6

  • 1:30-4:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Dec. 7

  • Noon-2:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
  • 2:30-5PM: NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports app

Dec. 8

  • 11:30AM-1:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
  • 1:30-4:40PM: NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports app

Who is in the field at the Hero World Challenge?

There are only 20 players competing in this event. Here is the final field:

  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Ludvig Åberg
  • Wyndham Clark
  • Hideki Matsuyama
  • Patrick Cantlay
  • Sahith Theegala
  • Keegan Bradley
  • Russell Henley
  • Robert MacIntyre
  • Sam Burns
  • Brian Harman
  • Sungjae Im
  • Tony Finau
  • Tom Kim
  • Aaron Rai
  • Billy Horschel
  • Matthieu Pavon
  • Justin Thomas
  • Nick Dunlap
  • Jason Day

What is the Hero World Challenge purse and prize money?

The total purse is $5 million with the winner receiving $1 million.

Who is the Hero World Challenge defending champion?

Scottie Scheffler shot 20 under par to finish three strokes clear of Sepp Straka. Scheffler also finished runner-up to Viktor Hovland in both 2021 and 2022.

Is Tiger Woods playing the Hero World Challenge?

No. Woods revealed a week ahead of the event that he will not be participating, but will be on site as the tournament host. Woods underwent back surgery in September.