PGA Tour schedule: How to watch, prize money, field for the 2024 Hero World Challenge
Published November 25, 2024 06:00 PM
The Hero World Challenge may be an unofficial PGA Tour event but it offers Official World Golf Ranking points, a nice purse and week in the Bahamas.
Here’s some need to know information:
When and where is the Hero World Challenge?
Dec. 5-8 at Albany Golf Course in Albany, Bahamas.
How to watch the Hero World Challenge
Dec. 5
- 1:30-4:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
Dec. 6
- 1:30-4:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
Dec. 7
- Noon-2:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
- 2:30-5PM: NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports app
Dec. 8
- 11:30AM-1:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app
- 1:30-4:40PM: NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports app
Who is in the field at the Hero World Challenge?
There are only 20 players competing in this event. Here is the final field:
- Scottie Scheffler
- Ludvig Åberg
- Wyndham Clark
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Patrick Cantlay
- Sahith Theegala
- Keegan Bradley
- Russell Henley
- Robert MacIntyre
- Sam Burns
- Brian Harman
- Sungjae Im
- Tony Finau
- Tom Kim
- Aaron Rai
- Billy Horschel
- Matthieu Pavon
- Justin Thomas
- Nick Dunlap
- Jason Day
What is the Hero World Challenge purse and prize money?
The total purse is $5 million with the winner receiving $1 million.
Who is the Hero World Challenge defending champion?
Scottie Scheffler shot 20 under par to finish three strokes clear of Sepp Straka. Scheffler also finished runner-up to Viktor Hovland in both 2021 and 2022.
Is Tiger Woods playing the Hero World Challenge?
No. Woods revealed a week ahead of the event that he will not be participating, but will be on site as the tournament host. Woods underwent back surgery in September.