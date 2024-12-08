2024 Hero World Challenge prize money: How the $5 million purse was paid out

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hero World Challenge 2024 - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler ends massive year with ninth worldwide victory at Hero World Challenge
Hero World Challenge 2024 - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler’s remarkable 2024 season: Event results and money earned
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Giant Slalom
Thomas Tumler earns first Alpine World Cup win; Lucas Braathen records Brazil’s first podium

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_pitrusswilsonpresser_241208.jpg
Wilson: Tomlin may be best coach in all of sports
nbc_golf_scottieintvv2_241208.jpg
Scheffler: Focus helped in Hero and 2024 at large
nbc_golf_jtreax_241208.jpg
Despite tough Hero finish, Thomas trending upward

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hero World Challenge 2024 - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler ends massive year with ninth worldwide victory at Hero World Challenge
Hero World Challenge 2024 - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler’s remarkable 2024 season: Event results and money earned
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Giant Slalom
Thomas Tumler earns first Alpine World Cup win; Lucas Braathen records Brazil’s first podium

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_pitrusswilsonpresser_241208.jpg
Wilson: Tomlin may be best coach in all of sports
nbc_golf_scottieintvv2_241208.jpg
Scheffler: Focus helped in Hero and 2024 at large
nbc_golf_jtreax_241208.jpg
Despite tough Hero finish, Thomas trending upward

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2024 Hero World Challenge prize money: How the $5 million purse was paid out

  
Published December 8, 2024 05:22 PM

Scottie Scheffler successfully defended his title at the Hero World Challenge, adding another $1 million to his 2024 total.

Here’s a look at how the $5 million purse was paid out to the field of 20 at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas:

﻿Finish Player Earnings
1 Scottie Scheffler $1,000,000
2 Tom Kim $450,000
3 Justin Thomas $300,000
4 Akshay Bhatia $250,000
5 Keegan Bradley $225,000
6 Ludvig Aberg $220,000
7 Robert MacIntyre $215,000
8 Sahith Theegala $210,000
T9 Sungjae Im $202,500
T9 Sepp Straka $202,500
11 Patrick Cantlay $195,000
12 Brian Harman $190,000
13 Cameron Young $185,000
T14 Sam Burns $177,500
T14 Aaron Rai $177,500
16 Nick Dunlap $170,000
T17 Matthieu Pavon $162,500
T17 Wyndham Clark $162,500
T19 Jason Day $152,500
T19 Russell Henley $152,500