2024 Hero World Challenge prize money: How the $5 million purse was paid out
Published December 8, 2024 05:22 PM
Scottie Scheffler successfully defended his title at the Hero World Challenge, adding another $1 million to his 2024 total.
Here’s a look at how the $5 million purse was paid out to the field of 20 at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas:
|Finish
|Player
|Earnings
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|$1,000,000
|2
|Tom Kim
|$450,000
|3
|Justin Thomas
|$300,000
|4
|Akshay Bhatia
|$250,000
|5
|Keegan Bradley
|$225,000
|6
|Ludvig Aberg
|$220,000
|7
|Robert MacIntyre
|$215,000
|8
|Sahith Theegala
|$210,000
|T9
|Sungjae Im
|$202,500
|T9
|Sepp Straka
|$202,500
|11
|Patrick Cantlay
|$195,000
|12
|Brian Harman
|$190,000
|13
|Cameron Young
|$185,000
|T14
|Sam Burns
|$177,500
|T14
|Aaron Rai
|$177,500
|16
|Nick Dunlap
|$170,000
|T17
|Matthieu Pavon
|$162,500
|T17
|Wyndham Clark
|$162,500
|T19
|Jason Day
|$152,500
|T19
|Russell Henley
|$152,500