 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Wyndham Championship - Round One
With U.S. Amateur on tap, Luke Clanton fires 62 to storm into Wyndham contention
MLB: Game One-Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Watch: Parker Meadows back, Giants change their closer
Karrie Webb: 2005 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction
Who is in the LPGA Hall of Fame and how do players qualify?

Top Clips

nbc_nas_trucksrichmond_240810.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond
nbc_golf_wyndhamrd2_240810.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Wyndham Championship, Round 2
nbc_nas_cupqualsrichmond_240810.jpg
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Richmond

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Wyndham Championship - Round One
With U.S. Amateur on tap, Luke Clanton fires 62 to storm into Wyndham contention
MLB: Game One-Colorado Rockies at San Francisco Giants
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Watch: Parker Meadows back, Giants change their closer
Karrie Webb: 2005 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction
Who is in the LPGA Hall of Fame and how do players qualify?

Top Clips

nbc_nas_trucksrichmond_240810.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond
nbc_golf_wyndhamrd2_240810.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Wyndham Championship, Round 2
nbc_nas_cupqualsrichmond_240810.jpg
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Richmond

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Graeme McDowell suspended from LIV Golf for violating anti-doping policy

  
Published August 11, 2024 02:44 PM

Graeme McDowell won’t be joining his Smash GC teammates at next week’s LIV Greenbrier.

McDowell announced Sunday that he has been suspended for one tournament after violating LIV’s anti-doping policy. According to McDowell, he took a “generic Vicks nasal decongestant” prior to LIV Nashville.

“I was struggling with severe congestion that was affecting my sleep,” McDowell said.

McDowell added that he did not think to apply for a therapeutic use exemption as he bought the medicine over the counter.

“I deeply regret the oversight,” McDowell said. “I fully accept the sanctions imposed by LIV.”

McDowell will be eligible to return to competition at LIV Chicago, the final event before the team championship in Dallas. It’s unclear who will replace McDowell on captain Brooks Koepka’s squad at Greenbrier.