Graeme McDowell suspended from LIV Golf for violating anti-doping policy

Graeme McDowell won’t be joining his Smash GC teammates at next week’s LIV Greenbrier.

McDowell announced Sunday that he has been suspended for one tournament after violating LIV’s anti-doping policy. According to McDowell, he took a “generic Vicks nasal decongestant” prior to LIV Nashville.

“I was struggling with severe congestion that was affecting my sleep,” McDowell said.

McDowell added that he did not think to apply for a therapeutic use exemption as he bought the medicine over the counter.

“I deeply regret the oversight,” McDowell said. “I fully accept the sanctions imposed by LIV.”

McDowell will be eligible to return to competition at LIV Chicago, the final event before the team championship in Dallas. It’s unclear who will replace McDowell on captain Brooks Koepka’s squad at Greenbrier.