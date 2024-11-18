 Skip navigation
How to watch: 2024 CME Group Tour Championship, RSM Classic

  
Published November 18, 2024 07:00 AM

The LPGA and PGA Tour seasons wrap up this week while a new DP World Tour season gets underway.

The LPGA will contest its CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida, where $4 million will go to the winner.

The PGA Tour will complete its fall schedule with The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

Meanwhile, fresh off the conclusion to its latest campaign, a new season begins on the DP World Tour with the BMW Australian PGA Championship, a co-sanctioned Australasian Tour event at Royal Queensland.

Here’s how you can watch all the action (all times ET; stream links added when available):

LPGA Tour: How to watch the CME Group Tour Championship

Thursday, Nov. 21

  • 2-3PM: NBC Sports app
  • 3-5PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Friday, Nov. 22

  • 2-3PM: NBC Sports app
  • 3-5PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Nov. 23

  • 2-5PM: NBC Sports app
  • 4-7PM: Golf Channel (tape-delayed)

Sunday, Nov. 24

  • 1-4PM: NBC/Peacock/NBC Sports app

PGA Tour: How to watch The RSM Classic

Thursday, Nov. 21

  • Noon-3PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Friday, Nov. 22

  • Noon-3PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Nov. 23

  • 1-4PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Sunday, Nov. 24

  • 1-4PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

DP World Tour: How to watch the BMW Australian PGA Championship

Wednesday, Nov. 20

  • 8-9:30PM: NBC Sports app
  • 9:30PM-1AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Thursday, Nov. 21

  • 8-9:30PM: NBC Sports app
  • 9:30PM-1AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Friday, Nov. 22

  • 8-9:30PM: NBC Sports app
  • 9:30PM-1AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app

Saturday, Nov. 23

  • 8-9:30PM: NBC Sports app
  • 9:30PM-1AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports app