Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day 9 - Golf
Full list of players who qualified for Olympic men’s golf competition at Le Golf National
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
2024 French Open - Day 11
Aryna Sabalenka will not play Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_jaimediazhit_240617.jpg
Diaz: McIlroy showed mental weakness at U.S. Open
nbc_dps_roryMcIIroy_240617.jpg
McIlroy ‘needed’ to meet with the media
nbc_dps_brysonusopen_240617.jpg
DeChambeau deserves ‘credit’ for U.S. Open win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and Travelers Championship

  
Published June 17, 2024 10:52 AM
DeChambeau crashes set, Wagner sticks bunker shot
June 16, 2024 09:07 PM
Johnson Wagner had just bladed his bunker shot over the 18th green at Pinehurst No. 2 -- before U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau crashed the set, Wagner stuck his next attempt and the two celebrated accordingly.

The LPGA contests its third major of the season at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington. The PGA Tour, meanwhile, plays its eighth and final signature event of the season, the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Here’s how you can watch this week’s action across the golf world, including the Good Good guys’ latest competition on Peacock:

Tuesday

Thursday

  • 3-11:30AM (NBC Sports App): The Amateur Championship, quarters and semis (R&A)
  • 7AM-Noon (GC): KLM Open, Round 1 (DP World Tour)
  • 3-6PM (GC/Peacock): Travelers Championship, Round 1 (PGA Tour)
  • 4-6PM (Peacock): KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 1 (PGAA/LPGA)
  • 6-10PM (GC/Peacock): KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 1 (PGAA/LPGA)

Friday

  • 3:15-11:30AM (NBC Sports App): The Amateur Championship, finals (R&A)
  • 7AM-Noon (GC): KLM Open, Round 2 (DP World Tour)
  • Noon-2PM (GC/Peacock): Dick’s Open, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)
  • 3-6PM (GC/Peacock): Travelers Championship, Round 2 (PGA Tour)
  • 4-6PM (Peacock): KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 2 (PGAA/LPGA)
  • 6-10PM (GC/Peacock): KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 2 (PGAA/LPGA)

Saturday

  • 7-11:30AM (GC): KLM Open, Round 3 (DP World Tour)
  • 1-3PM (Peacock): KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 3 (PGAA/LPGA)
  • 1-3PM (GC/Peacock): Travelers Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
  • 3-6PM (CBS): Travelers Championship, Round 3 (PGA Tour)
  • 3-6PM (GC/Peacock): Dick’s Open, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)
  • 3-6PM (NBC/Peacock): KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 3 (PGAA/LPGA)
  • 6-8PM (GC/Peacock): KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 3 (PGAA/LPGA)

Sunday

  • 6:30-11:30AM (GC): KLM Open, final round (DP World Tour)
  • Noon-3PM (Peacock): KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, final round (PGAA/LPGA)
  • 1-3PM (GC/Peacock): Travelers Championship, final round (PGA Tour)
  • 3-6PM (CBS): Travelers Championship, final round (PGA Tour)
  • 3-6PM (GC/Peacock): Dick’s Open, final round (PGA Tour Champions)
  • 3-7PM (NBC/Peacock): KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, final round (PGAA/LPGA)