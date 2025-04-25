 Skip navigation
Talladega Xfinity starting lineup: Jesse Love claims pole position

  
Published April 25, 2025 07:07 PM

Jesse Love will lead the field to the green flag in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway after scoring his second pole of the season.

Love had a qualifying lap of 182.240 mph in the first round. The final round of qualifying was canceled by weather.

MORE: Starting lineup

Hill will start second after a lap of 181.591 mph. This marks Hill’s sixth consecutive start on the front row at Talladega.

Justin Allgaier (180.946 mph) qualified third. Joey Gase (180.891) will start a career-best fourth. His previous best starting spot in Xfinity was 14th in 293 series starts.

Jeb Burton (180.884) will start a season-best fifth.

Also, Ryan Ellis (180.533) will start a career-best ninth. His previous best start in Xfinity was 16th in 141 series starts.

The green flag is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET Saturday on the CW Network.