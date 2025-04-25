Talladega Xfinity starting lineup: Jesse Love claims pole position

Jesse Love will lead the field to the green flag in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway after scoring his second pole of the season.

Love had a qualifying lap of 182.240 mph in the first round. The final round of qualifying was canceled by weather.

Hill will start second after a lap of 181.591 mph. This marks Hill’s sixth consecutive start on the front row at Talladega.

Justin Allgaier (180.946 mph) qualified third. Joey Gase (180.891) will start a career-best fourth. His previous best starting spot in Xfinity was 14th in 293 series starts.

Jeb Burton (180.884) will start a season-best fifth.

Also, Ryan Ellis (180.533) will start a career-best ninth. His previous best start in Xfinity was 16th in 141 series starts.

The green flag is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET Saturday on the CW Network.