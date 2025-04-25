World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headlines field for CJ Cup Byron Nelson

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headlines the field for next week’s PGA Tour event, the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

Scheffler is the only top-10 player in the 156-player field and one of two top-20 players along with No. 20 Sungjae Im. Tom Kim, Sam Burns, Jordan Spieth and Will Zalatoris are among the other notables in the field.

The sponsor exemptions include Blades Brown, the 17-year-old pro who just shot the lowest score in Korn Ferry Tour history for a player under 18 (10-under 61); Kris Kim, who last year made the Nelson cut at age 16, the youngest to do so since 2015; reigning U.S. Amateur runner-up Noah Kent, who is sitting out this spring after transferring to Florida; and Texas junior Tommy Morrison, who just wrapped up a T-63 finish at the SEC Championship and is off until NCAA regionals on May 14-16.

Here is a look at the full field: