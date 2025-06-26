 Skip navigation
Report: Vegas Golden Knights re-signing Reilly Smith to one-year, $2 million contract

  
Published June 25, 2025 09:25 PM

Reilly Smith is re-signing with the Vegas Golden Knights on a one-year contract worth $2 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team had not announced the extension. It comes with a full no-trade clause, the person said.

Smith was one of the original “Misfits” from the franchise’s inaugural season in 2017-18 after then-general manager George McPhee selected him from Florida in the expansion draft. He helped Vegas win the Stanley Cup in 2023 and was traded to Pittsburgh that summer.

Dealt to the New York Rangers last year, he rejoined the Golden Knights at the trade deadline in March and is now staying around for another season.

Smith, 34, had 40 points last season, including 11 in 21 games with Vegas down the stretch. He has 255 goals and 381 assists for 636 points in 1,036 NHL regular-season and playoff games.

Keeping Smith around at a salary cap-friendly rate could allow GM Kelly McCrimmon to be aggressive in free agency when the market opens on July 1, especially if the chronic issues Alex Pietrangelo has been playing through keep the veteran defenseman off the ice next season and land him on long-term injured reserve. Mitch Marner and Brad Marchand are among the big-name stars available.