WTA Ventures, Tennis Channel agree to a six-year rights deal through 2032

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The women’s professional tennis tour and Tennis Channel announced Wednesday they have a six-year rights deal for U.S. coverage of WTA tournaments through 2032.

The agreement with WTA Ventures does not include events held in the United States, which fall under other contracts.

The deal comes with four American women in the top 10 of the WTA rankings: No. 2 Coco Gauff, No. 3 Jessica Pegula, No. 6 Madison Keys and No. 10 Emma Navarro.