Ronald Acuña Jr. of host Braves to compete in Home Run Derby on July 14 at Truist Park

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: French Open
WTA Ventures, Tennis Channel agree to a six-year rights deal through 2032
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights
Report: Vegas Golden Knights re-signing Reilly Smith to one-year, $2 million contract
Milwaukee Brewers v Minnesota Twins
MLB AL Comeback Player of the Year Predictions: Odds, expert picks, including Jacob deGrom and Byron Buxton

Top Clips

nbc_nba_cooperflagg_250525v2.jpg
Mavericks draft ‘special player’ in Duke’s Flagg
nbc_rtf_southcarolinaprogram_250625.jpg
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina
sellers_site.jpg
Beamer lauds Sellers’ consistency, competitiveness

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: French Open
WTA Ventures, Tennis Channel agree to a six-year rights deal through 2032
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Vegas Golden Knights
Report: Vegas Golden Knights re-signing Reilly Smith to one-year, $2 million contract
Milwaukee Brewers v Minnesota Twins
MLB AL Comeback Player of the Year Predictions: Odds, expert picks, including Jacob deGrom and Byron Buxton

Top Clips

nbc_nba_cooperflagg_250525v2.jpg
Mavericks draft ‘special player’ in Duke’s Flagg
nbc_rtf_southcarolinaprogram_250625.jpg
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina
sellers_site.jpg
Beamer lauds Sellers’ consistency, competitiveness

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Ronald Acuña Jr. of host Braves to compete in Home Run Derby on July 14 at Truist Park

  
Published June 25, 2025 09:19 PM

NEW YORK — Ronald Acuña Jr. of the host Braves was announced Wednesday as the first of the eight hitters who will compete in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Atlanta’s Truist Park on July 14.

Acuña, who homered on the first pitch of his May 23 return to the Braves following a torn left ACL, will participate in the derby for the third time.

He lost to New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso 20-19 in the semifinals in 2019 after opening with a 25-18 victory over Pittsburgh’s Josh Bell, then lost to Alonso 20-19 in the first round at Dodger Stadium in 2022.

“I’m even more excited to be doing it here in Atlanta in front of our fans,” Acuña said through a translator in an interview on ESPN. “I’m excited to do it at home and do it for them ... and put on a great show for them.”

A four-time All-Star, Acuña began the night batting .385 with nine homers and 16 RBIs in 29 games this season. He was the 2023 NL MVP, when he equaled a career high with 41 home runs.