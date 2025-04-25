Isaiah Salinda, Kevin Velo remain on top with Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry six back at Zurich

AVONDALE, La. — PGA Tour rookies Isaiah Salinda and Kevin Velo shot 3-under 69 in alternate-shot play Friday to remain atop the leaderboard in the Zurich Classic, and left defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry six strokes back.

Salinda and Velo were at 17-under 127 at the breezy TPC of Louisiana after breaking the tournament better-ball record with a 58 Thursday in the Tour’s only team event. Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin were a stroke back after a 66.

“Overall, really solid,” Velo said. “I think we played really to our strengths today. We both missed a couple short ones that kind of led to our bogeys, but besides that, we played pretty flawless. We feed off each other really easily, and I know how to club off him, and we’re talking through shots out there.”

The teams will play better ball Saturday and alternate shot Sunday.

“Tomorrow, we just keep playing how we’re playing, set ourselves up for Sunday and give ourselves a shot,” Salinda said. “I think alternate shot is kind of our strength.”

Playing the back nine first, Salinda and Velo made the turn at 1 over, then rallied with four birdies on the easier front nine.

Novak is coming off a playoff loss last week to Justin Thomas in the RBC Heritage, his second straight top-three finish.

“There was really only one hole out there I felt like we were in trouble at any point really,” Novak said. “Our short games kind of take care of a lot of missteps. But a lot of good putting, and seven birdies today. That’s really strong for alternate shot.”

McIlroy, making his first start since winning the Masters, and Lowry were tied for 16th at 11 under after a 69.

The Irish stars eagled the par-5 second and played the first 12 holes in 6 under. They were 3 over on the last six, dropping strokes on the par-4 13th, par-3 17th and par-5 18th.

Danish identical twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard were third at 15 under after a 70. They shot 59 on Thursday.

Jacob Bridgeman and Chandler Phillips had a 68 to get to 14 under.