How to watch: 2024 Omega European Masters and Ascension Charity Classic
Published September 2, 2024 08:48 AM
With the PGA Tour and LPGA taking the week off, the DP World Tour and PGA Tour Champions have the stage.
The DPWT moves to Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans Montana, Switzerland, for the Omega European Masters. The seniors head to Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri.
Here’s how you can watch this week’s action. Stream links will be added when available (all times ET):
DP World Tour: Omega European Masters
Thursday, Sept. 5
- 7:30AM-12:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Friday, Sept. 6
- 7:30AM-12:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Saturday, Sept. 7
- 6:30-11:30AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Sunday, Sept. 8
- 6:30-11:30AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
PGA Tour Champions: Ascension Charity Classic
Friday, Sept. 6
- 3-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Saturday, Sept. 7
- 3-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Sunday, Sept. 8
- 3-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App