How to watch: 2024 Omega European Masters and Ascension Charity Classic

With the PGA Tour and LPGA taking the week off, the DP World Tour and PGA Tour Champions have the stage.

The DPWT moves to Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in Crans Montana, Switzerland, for the Omega European Masters. The seniors head to Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri.

Here’s how you can watch this week’s action. Stream links will be added when available (all times ET):

DP World Tour: Omega European Masters

Thursday, Sept. 5



7:30AM-12:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Friday, Sept. 6



7:30AM-12:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Saturday, Sept. 7



6:30-11:30AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Sunday, Sept. 8



6:30-11:30AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

PGA Tour Champions: Ascension Charity Classic

Friday, Sept. 6



3-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Saturday, Sept. 7



3-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Sunday, Sept. 8

