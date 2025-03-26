 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alejandro Kirk
Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk finalizes $58 million contract for 2026-30
MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros at New York Yankees
Brewers at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for March 27
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals
2025 MLB Predictions: World Series champion, MVP and Cy Young Award winners, Rookie of the Year picks

Top Clips

nbc_gt_scottiedesk_250326.jpg
Is Scheffler playing ‘catch up’ after offseason?
RoryGT3-26.jpg
McIlroy picking holes in game despite Players win
nbc_bte_lillard_250326.jpg
Bucks dealt blow with Lillard out indefinitely

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alejandro Kirk
Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk finalizes $58 million contract for 2026-30
MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros at New York Yankees
Brewers at Yankees Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for March 27
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals
2025 MLB Predictions: World Series champion, MVP and Cy Young Award winners, Rookie of the Year picks

Top Clips

nbc_gt_scottiedesk_250326.jpg
Is Scheffler playing ‘catch up’ after offseason?
RoryGT3-26.jpg
McIlroy picking holes in game despite Players win
nbc_bte_lillard_250326.jpg
Bucks dealt blow with Lillard out indefinitely

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Augusta National Women’s Amateur champions: Year-by-year list of winners, scores, results

  
Published March 26, 2025 11:54 AM

The Augusta National Women’s Amateur began in 2019, further opening the competitive doors to arguably the most prestigious course in the world.

Wake Forest’s Jennifer Kupcho and Arkansas’ Maria Fassi competed in a spirted second-nine duel at Augusta National Golf Club to commence the event, with Kupcho prevailing. Florida State’s Lottie Woad most recently added her name to tournament history when she birdied three of her final four holes to capture the 2024 edition.

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Am: Field, format and how to watch
The sixth Augusta National Women’s Amateur begins April 2, with 72 of the top players in amateur golf.

The event is contested for 36 holes at Champions Retreat in nearby Evans, Georgia, with the final round — following a cut and a day for all contestants to play a practice round at ANGC — at the Masters home. Here are the players who have won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur (* = playoff; no event held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic):

﻿YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER(S)-UP
2024 Lottie Woad 68-71-69=208 (-8) Bailey Shoemaker
2023 Rose Zhang* 66-65-76=207 (-9) Jenny Bae
2022 Anna Davis 70-76-69=215 (-1) Ingrid Lindblad, Latanna Stone
2021 Tsubasa Kajitani* 73-72-72=217 (+1) Emilia Migliaccio
2019 Jennifer Kupcho 68-71-67=206 (-10) Maria Fassi