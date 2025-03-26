Augusta National Women’s Amateur champions: Year-by-year list of winners, scores, results
The Augusta National Women’s Amateur began in 2019, further opening the competitive doors to arguably the most prestigious course in the world.
Wake Forest’s Jennifer Kupcho and Arkansas’ Maria Fassi competed in a spirted second-nine duel at Augusta National Golf Club to commence the event, with Kupcho prevailing. Florida State’s Lottie Woad most recently added her name to tournament history when she birdied three of her final four holes to capture the 2024 edition.
The event is contested for 36 holes at Champions Retreat in nearby Evans, Georgia, with the final round — following a cut and a day for all contestants to play a practice round at ANGC — at the Masters home. Here are the players who have won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur (* = playoff; no event held in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic):
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|SCORE
|RUNNER(S)-UP
|2024
|Lottie Woad
|68-71-69=208 (-8)
|Bailey Shoemaker
|2023
|Rose Zhang*
|66-65-76=207 (-9)
|Jenny Bae
|2022
|Anna Davis
|70-76-69=215 (-1)
|Ingrid Lindblad, Latanna Stone
|2021
|Tsubasa Kajitani*
|73-72-72=217 (+1)
|Emilia Migliaccio
|2019
|Jennifer Kupcho
|68-71-67=206 (-10)
|Maria Fassi