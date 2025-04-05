Watch Bernat Escuder win at Augusta

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Results, final leaderboard
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
NASCAR Cup starting lineup: William Byron claims Darlington pole
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Augusta National Women’s Amateur champions: Year-by-year list of winners, scores, results
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Nuno disappointed with Forest’s finishing v. Villa
Rogers ‘really happy’ after Villa’s win v. Forest
Extended HLs: Villa v. Nottingham Forest MWK 31
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
NBC Sports
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Augusta National Women’s Amateur 2025: Results, final leaderboard
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
NASCAR Cup starting lineup: William Byron claims Darlington pole
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Augusta National Women’s Amateur champions: Year-by-year list of winners, scores, results
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Nuno disappointed with Forest’s finishing v. Villa
Rogers ‘really happy’ after Villa’s win v. Forest
Extended HLs: Villa v. Nottingham Forest MWK 31
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
NBC Sports
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Watch Bernat Escuder win at Augusta
April 5, 2025 02:44 PM
Kansas State senior Carla Bernat Escuder shot 4-under 68 Saturday at Augusta National, winning the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in a dramatic final round.
Related Videos
05:55
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, early Rd. 3
01:41
McCormick tapes mouth shut to control anger
03:59
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Texas Open
05:31
Harman excels with new putter at Valero Texas Open
01:25
Nicklaus Miller striving to live up to his names
07:59
Spieth shows good and bad side at Valero, Round 2
04:59
Revuelta, Escuder chasing leaders at Augusta
05:53
Romero hoping to focus on the moment at Augusta
06:14
Ganne ‘lucky’ to have experience at Augusta
09:10
Inside Augusta National Women’s Amateur standings
02:32
Woad, others skip the water at Augusta’s No. 16
03:14
Spieth ‘very pleased’ with first round at Valero
07:09
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 2
06:14
Leaderboard ‘same but different’ entering Augusta
06:29
Amateur Ganne looked ‘very comfortable’ in Round 1
04:17
Ganne: Record-setting round came to me in a dream
01:22
Lee, Woodland jump up in Aon standings
07:19
McCarty: ‘I feel really good’ heading into Masters
05:06
History backing Talley, atop her game at Augusta
04:35
Woad taking extra attention in stride at Augusta
04:45
Malixi WDs from Augusta National Women’s Amateur
15:07
Horschel: ‘Had a blast’ at TGL, happy with buy-in
06:51
How the Augusta National Women’s Amateur took off
07:15
Previewing Augusta National Women’s Amateur field
08:12
Hall says goodbye to School of Golf: ‘A privilege’
05:35
Davis: Key at Augusta to stay present, in moment
04:33
Goetze-Ackerman: LPGA pace rules debuted well
05:54
Romero: Ready for ‘just another round’ at Augusta
07:52
Who to watch ahead of Masters past ‘upper tier’
07:40
Roundtable: Rory’s elbow issue; Tosti, Lee’s pace
Latest Clips
01:34
Nuno disappointed with Forest’s finishing v. Villa
02:01
Rogers ‘really happy’ after Villa’s win v. Forest
09:40
Extended HLs: Villa v. Nottingham Forest MWK 31
02:44
Takeaways from Villa’s statement win over Forest
01:00
Silva puts Forest on the board against Aston Villa
01:20
Malen taps in Aston Villa’s second against Forest
01:26
Rogers powers Villa 1-0 ahead of Nottingham Forest
12:26
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Brighton MWK 31
13:29
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Bournemouth Matchweek 31
11:06
Extended HLs: Ipswich Town v. Wolves Matchweek 31
59
Van Hecke sees red for Brighton against Palace
56
Guehi sent off for second yellow against Brighton
01:35
Strand Larsen gives Wolves 2-1 lead over Ipswich
01:56
Evanilson’s brace makes it 2-2 against West Ham
54
Nketiah sent off for dangerous tackle v. Brighton
01:45
Sarabia equalizes for Wolves against Ipswich Town
01:20
Bowen heads West Ham 2-1 in front of Bournemouth
51
Fullkrug heads West Ham level against Bournemouth
01:05
Munoz drills Crystal Palace 2-1 ahead of Brighton
02:39
Evanilson nets Bournemouth’s opener v. West Ham
53
Welbeck strikes Brighton level against Palace
01:14
Delap tucks away Ipswich Town’s opener v. Wolves
01:14
Mateta blasts Crystal Palace 1-0 ahead of Brighton
07:51
Extended HLs: Everton v. Arsenal Matchweek 31
02:02
Arsenal battle to draw with Everton
01:52
Ndiaye’s penalty brings Everton level v. Arsenal
01:14
Trossard rifles Arsenal in front of Everton
03:50
Celebrating De Bruyne’s career at Manchester City
11:25
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 3
03:41
Grousset cruises to men’s 50m butterfly victory
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue