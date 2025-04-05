 Skip navigation
NASCAR Xfinity results: Brandon Jones snaps 98-race winless streak with Darlington win

  
Published April 5, 2025 06:17 PM

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Brandon Jones took the lead with 12 laps to go and went on to win Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway.

Jones snapped a 98-race winless streak with the victory — his second at Darlington and sixth of his Xfinity career.

MORE: Darlington results

MORE: Xfinity driver points

“This is just one I wanted to make a statement in. Christopher Bell, Chase Elliott; some extremely talented Cup drivers in this field today,” Jones said. “Sam McAulay (crew chief), these Joe Gibbs Racing guys, this pit crew, unbelievable! That’s what it takes to win these races.”

Chase Elliott finished second and was followed by JR Motorsports’ Justin Allgaier, Ross Chastain, Carson Kvapil and Connor Zilisch. Sammy Smith placed ninth, as all five JR Motorsports cars finished in the top 10.

Chastain and Christopher Bell made contact while racing for second with less than 25 laps to go in the race. The contact damaged Bell’s car and he fell back in the field, finishing 25th.

Stage 1 winner: Harrison Burton

Stage 2 winner: Justin Allgaier

Next: The series races at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 12 at Bristol Motor Speedway on the CW Network.