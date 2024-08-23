In position to make cut, LPGA rookie disqualified from AIG Women’s Open

Ana Pelaez Trivino was positioned to make her first major cut but was disqualified following her second round at the AIG Women’s Open.

Pelaez Trivino’s caddie used a distance-measuring device on the 10th and 18th holes on the Old Course at St. Andrews, as first reported by Golfweek, which is prohibited at the championship under a model local rule.

Pelaez Trivino shot 72-74 to sit at 2 over par through 36 holes with the cut line projected at 4 over. She had missed the cut in her previous five majors starts, dating back to her amateur career.

It’s been a tough rookie season for the 26-year-old LPGA rookie as she now has seven missed cuts and a DQ in 11 starts.