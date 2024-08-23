 Skip navigation
In position to make cut, LPGA rookie disqualified from AIG Women’s Open

  
Published August 23, 2024 12:04 PM
Ana Pelaez Trivino was positioned to make her first major cut but was disqualified following her second round at the AIG Women’s Open.

Pelaez Trivino’s caddie used a distance-measuring device on the 10th and 18th holes on the Old Course at St. Andrews, as first reported by Golfweek, which is prohibited at the championship under a model local rule.

Pelaez Trivino shot 72-74 to sit at 2 over par through 36 holes with the cut line projected at 4 over. She had missed the cut in her previous five majors starts, dating back to her amateur career.

It’s been a tough rookie season for the 26-year-old LPGA rookie as she now has seven missed cuts and a DQ in 11 starts.