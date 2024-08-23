In position to make cut, LPGA rookie disqualified from AIG Women’s Open
Published August 23, 2024 12:04 PM
Zhang logs quadruple-bogey on Women's Open Hole 2
Rose Zhang found herself stuck in a bunker on the second hole in the second round of the 2024 AIG Women's Open, leading to a disastrous quadruple-bogey on the par four.
Ana Pelaez Trivino was positioned to make her first major cut but was disqualified following her second round at the AIG Women’s Open.
Pelaez Trivino’s caddie used a distance-measuring device on the 10th and 18th holes on the Old Course at St. Andrews, as first reported by Golfweek, which is prohibited at the championship under a model local rule.
Pelaez Trivino shot 72-74 to sit at 2 over par through 36 holes with the cut line projected at 4 over. She had missed the cut in her previous five majors starts, dating back to her amateur career.
It’s been a tough rookie season for the 26-year-old LPGA rookie as she now has seven missed cuts and a DQ in 11 starts.