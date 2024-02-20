Joaquin Niemann among 21 LIV players entered in this week’s Asian Tour event

With LIV Golf off until next week’s event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, many of the league’s members are entered into this week’s International Series event on the Asian Tour.

In total, 21 LIV members are teeing it up beginning Thursday at Al Mouj Golf in Muscat, Oman, including three still ranked in the top 100 of the Official World Golf Ranking – No. 80 Lucas Herbert, No. 81 Joaquin Niemann and No. 95 Dean Burmester.

With LIV still not able to award world-ranking points, playing in the International Series remains one of few avenues for LIV players to boost their world ranks and potentially earn spots in major championships. The Masters and The Open award exemptions to the top 50 players in the OWGR – Masters the week preceding and The Open several weeks before. The U.S. Open invites the world’s top 60 a few weeks prior to the championship. The PGA Championship traditionally reserves spots for the top 100.

No. 137 Louis Oosthuizen, No. 141 David Puig (last week’s Asian Tour winner), No. 154 Mito Pereira and No. 165 Abraham Ancer are also entered in the Oman field, which also includes these LIV members all ranked outside the top 300 in the OWGR: Charles Schwartzel, Kieran Vincent, Jinichiro Kozuma, Matt Jones, Eugenio Chacarra, Scott Vincent, Anirban Lahiri, Matthew Wolff, Branden Grace, Carlos Ortiz, Sebastian Munoz, Peter Uihlein, Hudson Swafford and Danny Lee.