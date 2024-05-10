 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pl_pstfulvmancpreview_240509.jpg
Premier League Betting Power Rankings: Matchday 37
2024 NBA Playoffs - Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks
NBA Best Bets for Game 3: Knicks vs Pacers
NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
When are the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Trials? Key dates before Paris Games

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgaregionstradionrd2hl_240510.jpg
Highlights: Regions Tradition, Round 2
nbc_indy_tinycarsdixon_240510.jpg
IndyCar: Tiny Cars with Dixon
nbc_dps_billburrinterview_240510.jpg
Comedian Burr looks at dynamics of Brady roast

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pl_pstfulvmancpreview_240509.jpg
Premier League Betting Power Rankings: Matchday 37
2024 NBA Playoffs - Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks
NBA Best Bets for Game 3: Knicks vs Pacers
NBC Olympics Paris 2024 logo
When are the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Trials? Key dates before Paris Games

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgaregionstradionrd2hl_240510.jpg
Highlights: Regions Tradition, Round 2
nbc_indy_tinycarsdixon_240510.jpg
IndyCar: Tiny Cars with Dixon
nbc_dps_billburrinterview_240510.jpg
Comedian Burr looks at dynamics of Brady roast

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Johnson Wagner goes in the trees to detail Xander Schauffele ruling — executes shot!

  
Published May 10, 2024 03:33 PM
How Schauffele capitalized on lucky break
May 9, 2024 05:48 PM
Xander Schauffele explains his good fortune on No. 8 in the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship and how he got off to a good start.

Johnson Wagner has recently been entertaining fans during Golf Channel’s “Live From” show by shooting segments from pivotal sites in big events.

The Wells Fargo Championship isn’t a major and “Live From” won’t return until next week’s PGA Championship, but that didn’t stop Wagner from doing his thing.

The three-time PGA Tour winner went to where tournament leader Xander Schauffele received a favorable ruling in Round 1.

Schauffele hit his tee shot into the trees on the right at the par-4 eighth (his 17th hole of the day) and was eventually awarded free relief, which led to a clear shot at the green and a stress-free par.

Of course, that sent social media into a tizzy and on Friday, Wagner went to the spot of the ruling to show viewers and fans why it was the proper call.

Wagner was joined in the trees by PGA Tour senior tournament referee David Donnelly, who applied Thursday’s ruling.

A camera showed the angle, Donnelly explained the decision and Wagner went through the mindset of a Tour pro in that situation.

Wagner then executed, to perfection, the shot that Schauffele would have hit, were it not for the rules application.

And fear not, Wagner will be back for more of his deep dives on key moments, at Valhalla Golf Club.