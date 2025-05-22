 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Miami Marlins at Tampa Bay Rays
Two-time All-Star infielder Jean Segura retires after 12-year major league career
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals
Nationals place Dylan Crews on 10-day injured list with oblique strain, call up Hassell
Reflecting on Ochoa's retirement from golf in 2010
Legend Lorena Ochoa still an inspiration as LPGA heads back to Mexico

Top Clips

nbc_golf_stanfordreax_250521.jpg
NCAA title loss doesn’t discount Stanford’s season
nbc_nas_kurtmoments_250521.jpg
Kurt Busch’s best moments in the NASCAR Cup Series
nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250521.jpg
Former champions may make Colonial their swan song

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Miami Marlins at Tampa Bay Rays
Two-time All-Star infielder Jean Segura retires after 12-year major league career
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals
Nationals place Dylan Crews on 10-day injured list with oblique strain, call up Hassell
Reflecting on Ochoa's retirement from golf in 2010
Legend Lorena Ochoa still an inspiration as LPGA heads back to Mexico

Top Clips

nbc_golf_stanfordreax_250521.jpg
NCAA title loss doesn’t discount Stanford’s season
nbc_nas_kurtmoments_250521.jpg
Kurt Busch’s best moments in the NASCAR Cup Series
nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250521.jpg
Former champions may make Colonial their swan song

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Northwestern upsets Stanford, wins first women’s golf national championship

  
Published May 21, 2025 10:55 PM

Northwestern junior Dianna Lee made a 4-foot putt on the 18th hole to give the Wildcats their first women’s golf national championship.

Lee defeated Stanford’s Andrea Revuelta, 1 up, in the deciding match as Northwestern upset the top-ranked defending champions, 3-2. Lee had three separate putts over the final two holes to clinch the championship and made the third time a charm.

Stanford, trying to become the first team in the match-play era to win back-to-back titles, grabbed the first point Wednesday at La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California, when Megha Ganne beat Ashley Yun in the leadoff match, 5 and 4.

Northwestern, the No. 3 seed, claimed the next two points, with Hsin Tai Lin beating Meja Ortengren, 3 and 2, and Lauryn Nguyen, the lone senior on the team, defeating Paula Martin Sampedro, 1 up.

Stanford’s Kelly Xu evened the overall match with a 1-up victory over Elise Lee.

That left it to junior Dianna Lee vs. freshman Revuelta. Lee was 3 up through 13 but missed a short putt to lose the 14th and Revuelta made a 20-foot birdie to win the 15th.

Both players bogeyed the par-3 16th and matched pars at the 17th, with Lee missing a putt to end things and needing to make a comebacker to remain 1 up.

It was a similar scenario to Tuesday’s semifinals when Lee let a late lead slip away but prevailed over Oregon’s Kiara Romero, the world’s third-ranked amateur.

Putting first at the par-5 18th, Lee’s 18-foot birdie effort — again to win the national championship — lipped out hard on the left edge and spun 4 feet right of the hole. Revuelta, ranked fourth in the world, then left short her 15-foot birdie putt to force extra holes.

Moments later, Lee ended the match and ran into her teammates’ arms in celebration.