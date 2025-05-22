 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars
Stars score 3 PP goals in 5 1/2 minutes early in 3rd, rally to beat Oilers 6-3 in Game 1
NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
Northwestern upsets Stanford, wins first women’s golf national championship
MLB: Miami Marlins at Tampa Bay Rays
Two-time All-Star infielder Jean Segura retires after 12-year major league career

Top Clips

nbc_golf_northwesternwinv2_250521.jpg
The key moments of Northwestern’s NCAA title win
nbc_golf_teamintv_250521.jpg
Northwestern credit belief for NCAA title win
nbc_golf_ncaawhighlights_250521(2).jpg
Highlights: NCAA Women’s Team Match Play, Final

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Dallas Stars
Stars score 3 PP goals in 5 1/2 minutes early in 3rd, rally to beat Oilers 6-3 in Game 1
NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
Northwestern upsets Stanford, wins first women’s golf national championship
MLB: Miami Marlins at Tampa Bay Rays
Two-time All-Star infielder Jean Segura retires after 12-year major league career

Top Clips

nbc_golf_northwesternwinv2_250521.jpg
The key moments of Northwestern’s NCAA title win
nbc_golf_teamintv_250521.jpg
Northwestern credit belief for NCAA title win
nbc_golf_ncaawhighlights_250521(2).jpg
Highlights: NCAA Women’s Team Match Play, Final

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

NCAA title loss doesn't discount Stanford's season

May 21, 2025 10:52 PM
Stanford head coach Anne Walker talks after the Cardinal's loss at the NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships and Amanda Blumenherst explains why the team should still be proud of their year.
Up Next
nbc_golf_northwesternwinv2_250521.jpg
2:27
The key moments of Northwestern’s NCAA title win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_teamintv_250521.jpg
6:08
Northwestern credit belief for NCAA title win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_championshiptalk_250520.jpg
3:32
NCAA semifinal delivered action-packed matches
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dullandushl_250520.jpg
4:45
Dull’s historic U.S. Amateur Four-Ball win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_usopenqual_250519.jpg
4:27
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open Final Qualifying
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ncaawpredict_250519.jpg
3:43
The recipe for Stanford women’s golf’s success
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ncaawinnerreax_250519.jpg
6:10
Marin rides nerves to National Championship win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tigerputt2_250511.jpg
5:05
Wagner mirrors Tiger’s epic walk-in at Valhalla
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tigetputt_250511.jpg
4:46
Wagner tries Tiger’s iconic putt to force playoff
Now Playing
tiger_pga_2000.jpg
6:44
Wagner attempts Tiger’s bunker shot to seal PGA
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250521.jpg
04:21
Former champions may make Colonial their swan song
nbc_golf_gtmichaelblock_250521.jpg
01:18
Block: Charles Schwab Challenge course ‘fits me’
nbc_golf_gtandyweitz_250521.jpg
18:52
Focus points of PGA Tour’s Fan Forward initiative
nbc_golf_gtscheffler_250521.jpg
06:50
Scheffler will remain ‘hungry’ after PGA win
nbc_golf_rorydriver_250521.jpg
05:36
PGA Championship shined light on driver testing
nbc_golf_gt_schwabpreview_250520.jpg
04:35
How players feel about distance measuring devices
ting_site.jpg
04:16
Ting: ‘I was actually shocked’ to win Annika Award
nbc_golf_gt_playertalk_250519.jpg
09:03
McIlroy had ‘strange week’ at PGA Championship
nbc_golf_gt_quailhollow_250519.jpg
07:32
Is Quail Hollow a worthy major championship venue?
nbc_golf_gcpodscheffler_250519.jpg
07:54
Scheffler is ‘peerless’ among this generation
nbc_golf_strakareax_250522.jpg
06:54
Straka’s ‘extraordinary’ putting seals Truist win
nbc_golf_roryint_250511.jpg
01:09
Rory: Truist Championship was ‘really important’
nbc_golf_gc_tiger2kremake_250510.jpg
08:51
Wagner lands Tiger’s 2000 ‘Shot in the Dark’
nbc_golf_gc_rory_250510.jpg
02:51
Will McIlroy rally from 6 shots back at Truist?
nbc_golf_gc_strakasound_250510.jpg
01:52
Straka leads Truist in strokes gained putting
nbc_golf_gc_lowrysound_250510.jpg
01:56
Lowry shares ‘grind’ of Philadelphia Cricket Club
nbc_golf_coursedistance_250510.jpg
07:10
Chamblee: Equipment isn’t ‘athletic leveler’
nbc_golf_tigerglennabbey_250509.jpg
11:03
Wagner NAILS Tiger 2000 Glen Abbey bunker shot
new_dart_site.jpg
07:25
Wagner hits DART trying Tiger 2000 Pebble hole-out
new_muster_site.jpg
07:01
Wagner can’t muster Tiger’s magic on 6th at Pebble
nbc_golf_rorysound_250508.jpg
10:33
Rory stays true to his word at Philly Cricket Club
nbc_golf_romine_250507.jpg
04:27
Winners and losers from women’s golf regionals
nbc_golf_zhangkorda_250507.jpg
05:54
Korda, Zhang look to answer questions in Jersey
tiger_site.jpg
08:24
Diaz: ‘No-limits mentality’ drove Tiger’s 2000
nbc_golf_homaintv_250507.jpg
10:09
Homa details mental tweaks: ‘Brain won’t turn off’
nbc_golf_gloverintv_250507.jpg
10:24
Glover steadfast in criticism of signature events
nbc_golf_jtsoundreax_250507.jpg
05:03
Thomas has his ‘swagger back’ amid hot stretch
nbc_golf_rorysoundreax_250507.jpg
07:45
New freedom could elevate McIlroy even further
nbc_golf_gcpodrydercupdinner_250507.jpg
05:12
DeChambeau, Koepka invited to Ryder Cup dinner
nbc_golf_grassclippings_250506.jpg
08:47
Breaking down unique aspects of the Grass League

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_ncaawhighlights_250521(2).jpg
14:49
Highlights: NCAA Women’s Team Match Play, Final
nbc_nas_kurtmoments_250521.jpg
11:37
Kurt Busch’s best moments in the NASCAR Cup Series
nbc_roto_tushpush_250521.jpg
01:00
Hurts will continue to benefit from tush push
nbc_roto_flagfootball_250521.jpg
01:14
Will NFL stars join Olympic flag football roster?
nbc_roto_titansrbs_250521.jpg
01:18
Titans’ Callahan hints at three-way RB rotation
nbc_roto_crews_250521.jpg
01:46
What Crews’ MRI means for Hassell III’s outlook
nbc_roto_willwarren_250521.jpg
01:28
Warren should be rostered and started in fantasy
nbc_roto_strider_250521.jpg
01:35
Strider needs time to return to fantasy stardom
nbc_rtf_harbaughmeyer_250521.jpg
05:45
Butt, Perry reflect on playing for Harbaugh, Meyer
nbc_rtf_mooresuspension_250521.jpg
04:06
How a self-imposed suspension works against UMich
nbc_roto_jaredjones_250521.jpg
01:20
Pirates’ Jones undergoing season-ending surgery
nbc_rtf_bigtenspring_250521.jpg
16:06
Big Ten storylines: Illinois, PSU push forward
nbc_rtf_underwood_250521.jpg
06:32
Realistic expectations for Michigan QB Underwood
nbc_csu_readyrookie_250521.jpg
05:47
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Ready Rookie’
nbc_rtf_cfpexpansion_250521.jpg
07:07
Commissioners meet to discuss CFP expansion
nbc_dls_internationalsuperbowl_250521.jpg
03:27
International Super Bowl would require huge ‘lift’
nbc_rtf_belichickcleanup_250521.jpg
08:40
How will Belichick adjust after ‘messy’ UNC start?
nbc_csu_stillonthepot_250521.jpg
13:50
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Still On The Pot’
nbc_csu_clocksticking_250521.jpg
10:29
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Clock’s Ticking’
nbc_csu_youngmysteries_250521.jpg
17:54
Simms’ ‘25 QB Countdown: ‘Young Mysteries’
nbc_csu_caseriodraft_250521.jpg
08:28
Texans GM Caserio not afraid to make draft moves
nbc_dls_panthershurricanes_250521.jpg
07:02
Panthers’ depth shines in Game 1 vs. Hurricanes
nbc_roto_judge_v2_250521.jpg
01:20
Judge’s current Triple Crown odds are a ‘value’
nbc_dls_thunderwolves_250521.jpg
09:25
Gilgeous-Alexander ‘destroyed’ Wolves in Game 1
nbc_dps_danorlovskyinterview_250521.jpg
11:41
NFL allowing Olympic participation is ‘brilliant’
nbc_roto_schwab_250521.jpg
01:15
Bet Scheffler to win 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge
nbc_golf_titleistmaguire_250521.jpg
46
Titleist gives Maguire ‘peace of mind’ on course
nbc_golf_titleistmadsen_250521.jpg
01:00
Why Madsen relies on Titleist Pro V1x
nbc_dps_waynegretzkyinterview_250521.jpg
19:44
Gretzky: I’m not the greatest hockey player ever
nbc_roto_pacersknicks_250521.jpg
01:36
Target Brunson, Towns props in Game 1 vs. Pacers