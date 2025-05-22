 Skip navigation
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals
Nationals place Dylan Crews on 10-day injured list with oblique strain, call up Hassell
Reflecting on Ochoa's retirement from golf in 2010
Legend Lorena Ochoa still an inspiration as LPGA heads back to Mexico
Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 - Previews
Scottie Scheffler bids for third-straight win, looks to match Ben Hogan at Colonial

nbc_nas_kurtmoments_250521.jpg
Kurt Busch’s best moments in the NASCAR Cup Series
nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250521.jpg
Former champions may make Colonial their swan song
nbc_golf_gtmichaelblock_250521.jpg
Block: Charles Schwab Challenge course ‘fits me’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Washington Nationals
Nationals place Dylan Crews on 10-day injured list with oblique strain, call up Hassell
Reflecting on Ochoa's retirement from golf in 2010
Legend Lorena Ochoa still an inspiration as LPGA heads back to Mexico
Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 - Previews
Scottie Scheffler bids for third-straight win, looks to match Ben Hogan at Colonial

nbc_nas_kurtmoments_250521.jpg
Kurt Busch’s best moments in the NASCAR Cup Series
nbc_golf_rexhoggardhit_250521.jpg
Former champions may make Colonial their swan song
nbc_golf_gtmichaelblock_250521.jpg
Block: Charles Schwab Challenge course ‘fits me’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Two-time All-Star infielder Jean Segura retires after 12-year major league career

  
Published May 21, 2025 08:48 PM
Judge's current Triple Crown odds are a 'value'
May 21, 2025 01:13 PM
With value hard to come by in MVP markets, Vaughn Dalzell and Brad Thomas share why bettors should quickly turn their attention to Aaron Judge’s Triple Crown odds, which currently offer real value as June nears.

PHILADELPHIA — Jean Segura, a two-time All-Star infielder who hit .281 in a 12-year major league career with six teams, announced his retirement.

Segura’s announcement was made on social media Wednesday by his agent, CAA Sports, and the Philadelphia Phillies, for whom he played from 2019-22.

The 35-year-old Segura last played in the major leagues in 2023, with the Miami Marlins.

He was an All-Star in 2013 with the Milwaukee Brewers and 2018 with the Seattle Mariners. Segura led the National League with 203 hits in 2016, while with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He also played for the Los Angeles Angels. He lone postseason appearance was in 2022, with the Phillies.

He finished his career with 1,545 hits, 513 RBIs, 110 home runs and 211 stolen bases in 1,413 games.