Refugee Olympic Team athlete Manizha Talash on leaving Afghanistan to pursue breaking
Rory McIlroy 'more confident than ever' that fifth major is close
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes

Refugee Olympic Team athlete Manizha Talash on leaving Afghanistan to pursue breaking
Rory McIlroy 'more confident than ever' that fifth major is close
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes

Jon Rahm withdraws from U.S. Open because of foot injury

  
Published June 11, 2024 04:56 PM

PINEHURST, N.C. – Jon Rahm withdrew Tuesday afternoon from the U.S. Open because of a foot injury.

The 2021 U.S. Open arrived on property wearing a flip-flop on his left foot after a cut between his toes turned into an infection. Rahm said the condition was improving but that it was still a “concern” with the year’s third major just two days away.

“After consulting with numerous doctors and my team, I have decided it is best for my long-term health to withdraw from this week’s U.S. Open Championship,” he wrote on social media. “To say I’m disappointed is a massive understatement.”

Rahm said that he hoped to return to competition soon.

It’s been a disappointing major season for Rahm, who tied for 45th in his Masters title defense, missed the cut at the PGA Championship and now has withdrawn from the U.S. Open.