Jon Rahm withdraws from U.S. Open because of foot injury

PINEHURST, N.C. – Jon Rahm withdrew Tuesday afternoon from the U.S. Open because of a foot injury.

The 2021 U.S. Open arrived on property wearing a flip-flop on his left foot after a cut between his toes turned into an infection. Rahm said the condition was improving but that it was still a “concern” with the year’s third major just two days away.

“After consulting with numerous doctors and my team, I have decided it is best for my long-term health to withdraw from this week’s U.S. Open Championship,” he wrote on social media. “To say I’m disappointed is a massive understatement.”

Rahm said that he hoped to return to competition soon.

It’s been a disappointing major season for Rahm, who tied for 45th in his Masters title defense, missed the cut at the PGA Championship and now has withdrawn from the U.S. Open.

