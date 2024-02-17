Jordan Spieth disqualified after signing incorrect scorecard at Genesis Invitational

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. – Jordan Spieth was disqualified from the Genesis Invitational on Friday after signing an incorrect scorecard.

The mistake came on the par-3 fourth hole, where Spieth signed for a par but actually made bogey. He missed left of the green and chipped to 4 feet but missed the putt.

Following a first-round 66, Spieth was inside the top 10 as he played his last hole Friday at Riviera. But he pushed his drive right on 18 and clipped a tree with his approach, recording a double bogey to shoot 73. Afterward, he bolted up the stairs and into the clubhouse.

Spieth’s post-round disqualification capped a chaotic day at the Genesis, with tournament host Tiger Woods withdrawing because of an illness.

Patrick Cantlay leads by five at 13-under 129.