Angels’ Chris Taylor placed on injured list with broken left hand

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/mk0pb5zyra8b56v4k4n6
Ohio State lands commitment from four-star DE Khary Wilder
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers
‘A UFC fight': Tensions rise in Stanley Cup Final as the Panthers get the upper hand on the Oilers
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Cleveland Guardians
Phillies RHP Aaron Nola sidelined 2 more weeks with rib injury

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_usmtswitzhl_250610.jpg
Highlights: USMNT vs. Switzerland (En Español)
nbc_soccer_switzgoal4_250610.jpg
Manzambi powers in a fourth goal against USMNT
nbc_soccer_switzgoal3_250610.jpg
Embolo puts back the rebound against USMNT

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/mk0pb5zyra8b56v4k4n6
Ohio State lands commitment from four-star DE Khary Wilder
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers
‘A UFC fight': Tensions rise in Stanley Cup Final as the Panthers get the upper hand on the Oilers
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Cleveland Guardians
Phillies RHP Aaron Nola sidelined 2 more weeks with rib injury

Top Clips

nbc_soccer_usmtswitzhl_250610.jpg
Highlights: USMNT vs. Switzerland (En Español)
nbc_soccer_switzgoal4_250610.jpg
Manzambi powers in a fourth goal against USMNT
nbc_soccer_switzgoal3_250610.jpg
Embolo puts back the rebound against USMNT

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Angels’ Chris Taylor placed on injured list with broken left hand

  
Published June 11, 2025 12:24 AM
Fantasy expectations for Red Sox's Anthony
June 10, 2025 02:14 PM
Primed to hit in the middle of Boston's lineup, top prospect Roman Anthony appears set to deliver raw power and a selective approach for the Red Sox and fantasy managers moving forward.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels placed Chris Taylor on the 10-day injured list because of a broken left hand on Tuesday, an injury the utility man sustained when he was hit by a pitch a night earlier.

Taylor was hit by Tyler Ferguson’s 95-mph fastball in the eighth inning of the Angels’ 7-4 victory over the Athletics on Monday. He finished the game in right field, but X-rays afterward revealed a fracture that manager Ron Washington said will sideline the 34-year-old veteran indefinitely.

A similar injury forced Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts to miss almost two months last season.

“He’s just been having some bad luck, and it just keeps happening,” Washington said of Taylor, who battled a neck injury for much of 2024. “So now all he can do is just get well. But in the game of baseball, things like that happen, and the next guy’s got to step up.”

Taylor, who was released by the Dodgers on May 18, hit .200 (6 for 30) with one homer, three doubles and three RBIs in 10 games with the Angels, but he seemed to be heating up at the plate. He had four hits, including a homer and two doubles, and three RBIs in a pair of weekend games against the Seattle Mariners.

Taylor was replaced on the active roster by utility man LaMonte Wade Jr., a veteran utility man who was acquired from the San Francisco Giants on Sunday for a player to be named or cash.

Wade, 31, batted .167 (24 for 144) with one homer, eight doubles and 15 RBIs in 50 games for the Giants this season. Though he has extensive big league experience at first base, Washington said Wade will play mostly corner outfield for the Angels.