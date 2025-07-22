Yankees SS Anthony Volpe makes 12th error in loss to Toronto, tied for most in AL

TORONTO — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Anthony Volpe has made “a few too many” fielding errors this season after the shortstop made his 12th miscue of the season in a 4-1 loss at Toronto. He’s now tied for most in the American League.

Volpe won the AL Gold Glove as a rookie shortstop in 2023, when he made 17 errors in 1,346 2/3 innings. He had 16 errors in 1,416 2/3 innings last year.

Volpe has played 846 2/3 defensive innings this season. He matched Kansas City’s Jonathan India for the AL lead with an errant throw to first base that led to a run in Toronto’s four-run fifth inning.

“I rushed the throw and pulled it and gave Goldy (first baseman Paul Goldschmidt) a tough pick to handle,” Volpe said.

It came one play after third baseman Oswald Peraza also made a throwing error that allowed a run to score.

Boone acknowledged that Volpe’s error total is high but insisted he’s not worried about the shortstop’s overall defensive performance.

“He’s still making a lot of rangy plays, he’s still making a lot of plays,” Boone said. “He just hasn’t been as consistent as he has in his first two years. That’s three or four plays we’re talking about.”