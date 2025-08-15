Tigers at Twins Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 15

It’s Friday, August 15 and the Tigers (71-52) are in Minneapolis to take on the Twins (57-64). Charlie Morton is slated to take the mound for Detroit against Pierson Ohl for Minnesota.

Detroit won the series opener, 4-3, in the 11th inning as the Tigers move to 4-1 over the last five games with three of those wins coming by one run. Minnesota is 1-3 in the past four and 2-4 over the last six as they try to course correct their season that seemed lost at the trade deadline.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Tigers at Twins

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Time: 8:10PM EST

Site: Target Field

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: FDSNDT, MNNT

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Tigers at the Twins

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Tigers (-133), Twins (+112)

Spread: Tigers -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Tigers at Twins

Pitching matchup for August 15, 2025: Charlie Morton vs. Pierson Ohl

Tigers: Charlie Morton, (7-10, 6.10 ERA)

Last outing: 12.46 ERA, 6 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 10 Strikeouts Twins: Pierson Ohl, (0-2, 7.15 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 1 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 0 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Tigers and the Twins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Tigers and the Twins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Tigers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Twins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tigers at Twins

Detroit is 4-1 in the last 5 games

Minnesota is 1-3 in the last 4 games

The Tigers have won four of five games at divisional opponents

Detroit’s last three visits to Minnesota have stayed under the total

The Tigers have failed to cover the line in four straight games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: