Padres at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 15

It’s Friday, August 15 and the Padres (69-52) are in Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers (68-53). Clayton Kershaw will take the mound for Los Angeles, while San Diego will announce its starter closer to first pitch as they put Michael King on the IL.

The battle for the NL West gets spicier Friday night when the Padres and Dodgers meet for a three-game series as San Diego is a half-game back.

The Dodgers are coming off four straight losses and the past three were a sweep via the Angels that solidified a 6-0 year head-to-head for the Angels over the Dodgers.

San Diego has won five straight games and seven of the past eight as the continue their climb atop the NL West. The Padres are 14-3 over the last 17 games.

Game details & how to watch Padres at Dodgers

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Time: 10:10PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: SDPA, SNLA, MLBN

Odds for the Padres at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Padres (+118), Dodgers (-138)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Padres at Dodgers

Pitching matchup for August 15, 2025: TBA vs. Clayton Kershaw

Padres: TBA Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw, (6-2, 3.14 ERA)

Last outing: 1.50 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 7 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Padres and the Dodgers

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Padres and the Dodgers:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Diego Padres at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Padres at Dodgers

San Diego is 5-0 in the last 5 games

San Diego is 14-3 in the last 17 games

The Dodgers are 0-4 in the last 4 games

The Dodgers are 5-2 versus the Padres this season

The Dodgers are 4-1 in the last 5 versus the Padres

The Padres have won their last 5 matchups against divisional opponents

With Clayton Kershaw starting the Under has cashed in the Dodgers’ last 3 games

With Clayton Kershaw as the opener the Dodgers have covered the Run Line in 5 of their last 7 NL West home matchups

