Rays at Giants Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 15

It’s Friday, August 15 and the Rays (59-63) are in San Francisco to take on the Giants (59-62). Joe Boyle is slated to take the mound for Tampa Bay against Landen Roupp for San Francisco.

The Giants are on a five-game losing streak and lost two straight series as they enter this home stand with the Rays. Tampa Bay is 2-4 over the past six games, but coming off a series win over the Athletics. Both the Giants and Rays have played themselves out of playoff position in the last 30 days.

Let's dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Rays at Giants

Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Time: 10:15PM EST

Site: Oracle Park

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: FDSNSUN, NBCSBA, MLBN

Odds for the Rays at the Giants

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Rays (+110), Giants (-131)

Spread: Giants -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rays at Giants

Pitching matchup for August 15, 2025: Joe Boyle vs. Landen Roupp

Rays: Joe Boyle, (1-2, 3.82 ERA)

Last outing: 16.20 ERA, 6 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 5 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts Giants: Landen Roupp, (7-6, 3.11 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rays and the Giants

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Rays and the Giants:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Tampa Bay Rays at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rays at Giants

The Giants are 0-5 in the last 5 games

The Giants are 1-11 in the last 12 home games

The Rays have won 4 of their last 5 away games against teams with losing records

The Over is 4-1 in the Rays’ last 5 games

The Giants have failed to cover the Run Line in 17 of their last 20 home games

