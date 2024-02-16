 Skip navigation
Tiger Woods withdraws in second round of Genesis Invitational

  
Published February 16, 2024 04:48 PM

Tiger Woods withdrew Friday during the second round of the Genesis Invitational.

After completing the sixth hole, Woods was seen being carted off the course by a Tour official. PGA Tour in-booth rules official Mark Dusbabek said on Golf Channel’s broadcast that initial reports had Woods withdrawing because of “illness.”

Woods was 1 over in his second round, having made one birdie and two bogeys through those six holes. He was 2 over for the tournament and outside the cut line at the time, with the top 50 players and those within 10 shots of the lead advancing.

Woods, who is also the tournament host, gave himself a sponsor exemption into this $20-million signature event at Riviera Country Club. It marked his first PGA Tour start since withdrawing ahead of the third round of the 2023 Masters Tournament.

Woods hasn’t completed four rounds of an official PGA Tour event since last year’s Genesis Invitational (T-45).