 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Henry Rono
Track legend Henry Rono dies at 72
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Qualifying
Surprise tops Justin Haley’s list of expectations for Rick Ware Racing
San Francisco 49ers v Minnesota Vikings
Let the Quarterback Carousel Begin

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tigerpostroundintv_240212.jpg
Tiger: Round 1 ‘good and a little bit indifferent’
nbc_nba_yahoodanielgafford_v2_240212.jpg
Why Gafford is an exciting addition for Mavs
nbc_nba_yahooalecburks_240212.jpg
Why Knicks’ Burks is worth considering for owners

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Henry Rono
Track legend Henry Rono dies at 72
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Qualifying
Surprise tops Justin Haley’s list of expectations for Rick Ware Racing
San Francisco 49ers v Minnesota Vikings
Let the Quarterback Carousel Begin

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tigerpostroundintv_240212.jpg
Tiger: Round 1 ‘good and a little bit indifferent’
nbc_nba_yahoodanielgafford_v2_240212.jpg
Why Gafford is an exciting addition for Mavs
nbc_nba_yahooalecburks_240212.jpg
Why Knicks’ Burks is worth considering for owners

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Tiger shanks second shot on 18, saves bogey

February 15, 2024 05:53 PM
Tiger Woods shanked his second shot on the 18th hole in Round 1 of The Genesis Invitational, but a spectacular recovery on his third shot helped him save bogey and finish with a 1-over 72.
Up Next
nbc_golf_woodsat18thv2_240215.jpg
2:51
Tiger shanks second shot on 18, saves bogey
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tigerpostroundintv_240212.jpg
2:18
Tiger: Round 1 ‘good and a little bit indifferent’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_tigerwoodsankle_240214.jpg
4:40
Tiger appears pain-free in Genesis practice round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_tigerpresserreact_240214.jpg
6:21
Tiger a ‘diplomat’ on SSG, PIF in Genesis presser
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_tigerpresserfull_240214.jpg
23:31
Tiger talks Riviera, PGA Tour, more before Genesis
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_tigeronssgandpif_240214.jpg
2:05
Tiger: SSG can improve PGA Tour in needed ways
Now Playing
nbc_gt_roryintvanddiscussion_240214__638676.jpg
7:27
Riviera has Rory eager for Genesis Invitational
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_finaumcilroy_240213.jpg
5:31
McIlroy, Finau excited to be back at Riviera
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_kiraontiger_240213.jpg
6:00
New caddie, back health key for Tiger at Genesis
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_roundtable_240213.jpg
5:52
Scheffler’s putting confidence remains a concern
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_aonnext10_240213.jpg
3:47
Pavon opts out of the Genesis Invitational
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_sundayred_240213.jpg
4:20
Tiger unveils new ‘Sun Day Red’ apparel line
Now Playing