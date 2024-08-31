Jordan Spieth undergoes successful wrist surgery, out until next year

Jordan Spieth will not play again this year following left-wrist surgery.

Spieth announced Saturday that he underwent a successful procedure last week on his ailing left wrist, which had bothered him since May 2023 when he first injured it while playing with his son, Sammy.

“The operation went smoothly and I’m grateful for the exceptional medical team and support of Annie and my family,” Spieth said. “Focused on rest and rehab, and I look forward to returning to golf healthy and prepared for 2025.”

Spieth said a couple weeks ago in Memphis that surgery was imminent. He had re-aggravated the injury, diagnosed as ulnar nerve damage, multiple times, including last fall when he was reaching for a toaster at home and during the first round of the RBC Heritage last April, when he said a tendon “popped out” of the wrist.

He missed eight cuts and posted three top-10s this season, though he still managed to qualify for the playoffs. However, at No. 67, he missed out on being fully exempt for next year’s signature events, and as he’ll surely drop out of the initial Next 10 for next season, he’ll have to rely on sponsor exemptions for the first couple signature events after the winners-only The Sentry in January.

