Justin Lower’s AmEx T-3 vaults him into Aon Swing 5

One tournament remains before the first Aon Swing 5 cutoff.

The top five point-getters from the Sony Open, American Express and this week’s Farmers Insurance Open, which runs Wednesday-Saturday, will earn exemptions into the next two signature events, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational.

After AmEx, which wrapped up Sunday with signature-exempt player Sepp Straka winning, here’s where the Swing 5 stands:

1. J.J. Spaun, 189

2. Justin Lower, 178

3. Alex Smalley, 119

4. Charley Hoffman, 109.7

5. Harry Hall, 100.292

Lower and Hoffman moved into the Swing 5 with AmEx finishes of T-3 and T-5, respectively. Lower played in just one signature event last year, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he finished T-36. So, too, did Hoffman, who was solo 50th at the Genesis Invitational.

Here are the closest Swing 5 pursuers:

6. Mark Hubbard, 92.666

7. Patrick Fishburn, 88.75

7. Adam Schenk, 88.75

7. Jackson Suber, 88.75

All nine of those players are teeing it up at Torrey Pines.