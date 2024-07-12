Justin Thomas 10 shots higher in Round 2 of Genesis Scottish Open

Justin Thomas’ complicated relationship with links-style golf continued Friday at the Genesis Scottish Open.

After opening in a Day 1-leading, 8-under 62, Thomas was 10 shots higher in the second round at The Renaissance Club. As a result, he dropped six strokes off the pace, set by Ludvig Åberg.

Thomas has often said this elemental form of golf is his favorite, but his results have stated otherwise. He has only once fared better than T-40 in seven Open Championship appearances. He also has a T-60 and a missed cut in two prior starts in this tournament.

Thomas will be around this weekend in North Berwick as he efforts to regain his Thursday form.

Coming off eight birdies and no bogeys in the opening round, Thomas had two birdies, two bogeys and a double in Round 2.

Thomas was even on the day while playing the par-4 eighth, his 17th hole, when his tee shot went right, into a penalty area. He had to re-tee and needed to make a 14-footer for double.