U.S. Women’s Open 2025: How to watch, TV schedule, stream information

  
Published May 26, 2025 07:00 AM
Best shots from U.S. Women's Open, Round 4
June 2, 2024 06:40 PM
Relive some of the best shots from Round 4 of the U.S. Women's Open on Sunday, where Japan's Yuka Saso won her second U.S Women's Open championship.

The U.S. Women’s Open will take place May 29 through June 1 at Erin Hills golf course in Erin, Wisconsin. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the women’s second major of the year.

In addition to the live broadcasts on NBC and USA Network, Peacock will provide daily live coverage. Go to Peacocktv.com/golf to learn more and sign up today. Golf Channel’s “Live From” will also be on-site.

Additionally, you can watch morning and afternoon featured groups during all four rounds exclusively on Peacock. Featured-group times are subject to change (all times EDT).

Tuesday, May 29:

Wednesday, May 28:

Thursday, May 29:

Friday, May 30

Saturday, May 31

Sunday, June 1