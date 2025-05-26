U.S. Women’s Open 2025: How to watch, TV schedule, stream information
Published May 26, 2025 07:00 AM
The U.S. Women’s Open will take place May 29 through June 1 at Erin Hills golf course in Erin, Wisconsin. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the women’s second major of the year.
In addition to the live broadcasts on NBC and USA Network, Peacock will provide daily live coverage. Go to Peacocktv.com/golf to learn more and sign up today. Golf Channel’s “Live From” will also be on-site.
Additionally, you can watch morning and afternoon featured groups during all four rounds exclusively on Peacock. Featured-group times are subject to change (all times EDT).
Tuesday, May 29:
- 3:30-6PM: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
Wednesday, May 28:
- 1-5:30PM: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
Thursday, May 29:
- 8:40AM-1:40PM U.S. Women’s Open a.m. featured groups, Round 1 (TBD) (Peacock)
- 10AM-Noon: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Noon-6PM: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1 (USA Network)
- 2:25-7:25PM: U.S. Women’s Open p.m. featured groups, Round 1 (TBD) (Peacock)
- 6-8PM: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 1 (Peacock)
- 8-9PM: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
Friday, May 30
- 8:40AM-1:40PM U.S. Women’s Open a.m. featured groups, Round 2 (TBD) (Peacock)
- 10AM-Noon: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Noon-6PM: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2 (USA Network)
- 2:25-7:25PM: U.S. Women’s Open p.m. featured groups, Round 2 (TBD) (Peacock)
- 6-8PM: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 2 (Peacock)
- 8-9PM: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
Saturday, May 31
- 8:50AM-1:50PM U.S. Women’s Open a.m. featured groups, Round 3 (TBD) (Peacock)
- 11AM-1PM: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- 1-3PM: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3 (Peacock)
- 2:35-7:35PM: U.S. Women’s Open p.m. featured groups, Round 3 (TBD) (Peacock)
- 3-6PM: U.S. Women’s Open, Round 3 (NBC)
- 6-7PM: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
Sunday, June 1
- 8:39AM-1:39PM U.S. Women’s Open a.m. featured groups, final round (TBD) (Peacock)
- 11AM-1PM: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- 12:30-5:30PM: U.S. Women’s Open p.m. featured groups, final round (TBD) (Peacock)
- 2-7PM: U.S. Women’s Open, final round (NBC/Peacock)
- 7-8PM: Live From the U.S. Women’s Open (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)