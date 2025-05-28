Watch Now
Target Hovland, Jaeger bets in Memorial Tournament
Brad Thomas previews the 2025 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club, discussing why both Viktor Hovland and Stephan Jaeger are the focus of his player prop bets this weekend.
Up Next
Bet Schauffele, Hovland to win Memorial Tournament
Bet Schauffele, Hovland to win Memorial Tournament
Brad Thomas gives his best bets to win the 2025 Memorial Tournament, sharing why he believes it's worth placing wagers on both Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland as outright winners.
Barbara ‘humbled’ at Memorial with emotional Jack
Barbara 'humbled' at Memorial with emotional Jack
This year's Memorial Tournament honoree, a "humbled" Barbara Nicklaus, speaks about the legacy she and her husband hope to leave outside golf, before Jack gets emotional while talking about the "angel" he married.
Nicklaus’ Muirfield Village a major test on Tour
Nicklaus' Muirfield Village a major test on Tour
Get a closer look inside of Muirfield Village Golf Club, dubbed as "the house that Jack built," which played as the toughest non-major venue on the PGA Tour in 2024 at the Memorial Tournament.
More volatility will benefit new Tour Championship
More volatility will benefit new Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler (perhaps most impacted by the changes) is a fan of the new Tour Championship format -- as are Adam Scott, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Live From, which looks forward to more unpredictability.
Monahan: ‘Months of work’ led to Tour Champ change
Monahan: 'Months of work' led to Tour Champ change
Jay Monahan tells Rex Hoggard about the "exhaustive process" that led to the Tour Championship format changes, defending the mid-season timing of the announcement and emphasizing the increased playoff competitiveness.
Nicklaus ‘surprised’ McIlroy is skipping Memorial
Nicklaus 'surprised' McIlroy is skipping Memorial
Todd Lewis discusses Jack Nicklaus' comments ahead of the Memorial Tournament, including the selection for the Memorial Honoree and the host's reaction to Rory McIlroy not playing in the tournament.
Top shots from 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge
Top shots from 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge
Watch the best shots from the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club, where 29-year-old Ben Griffin earned his first individual PGA Tour victory, finishing at 12-under to beat Matti Schmid by one stroke.
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.