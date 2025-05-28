Charlie Woods wins first AJGA invitational against loaded field that included top-ranked junior

Charlie Woods has his signature victory.

The 16-year-old Woods won the AJGA’s Team TaylorMade Invitational on Wednesday at Streamsong Resort’s Black Course in Bowling Green, Florida. The event is among the top tournaments on the AJGA, the nation’s premier junior circuit, and featured top-ranked junior Miles Russell and four of the top five ranked juniors in the country – and 60 of the top 100.

Woods, a 2027 recruit who can start talking to college coaches on June 15, made early headlines with an opening 2-under 70 that included just three pars. He followed with a 7-under 65 before closing in 66 to win by three shots over fifth-ranked Luke Colton, Phillip Dunham and Willie Gordon. Woods entered the day trailing Colton, a Vandy commit, by a shot.

Ranked No. 606 in the AJGA rankings entering the week, Woods is projected to jump significantly, all the way to No. 14, per DRVN.golf.

Woods had won several small tournaments, including his U.S. Junior Amateur qualifier last summer, and was competing on a sponsor invite this week. But Woods’ victory will now exempt him into the rest of the AJGA invitationals as well as a likely spot on the East team for the Wyndham Cup, the AJGA’s annual Ryder Cup-style event. It should also put him in consideration to be an AJGA All-American at the end of the year.