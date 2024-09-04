Justin Thomas says wife due in November, ‘bummed’ not to receive Prez Cup pick

Justin Thomas is about to become a dad.

Thomas announced Tuesday evening during a reflective Instagram post that among the things he’s looking forward to this offseason is the expected arrival of he and wife Jillian’s first child in November.

“It will be nice to have some time to work on things, foundation event, some R&R, and even become a dad at the end of November,” Thomas wrote. “While I’m excited for the ‘offseason,’ I’m already looking forward to practicing and getting ready for Maui.”

Thomas is coming off a T-14 finish at the Tour Championship, which capped somewhat of a bounce-back season for the 31-year-old Thomas. Though he didn’t win and is ranked No. 30 in the Official World Golf Ranking, a few spots lower than where he began the year, he posted seven finishes of T-12 or better. He had just four such finishes in the same span last year and didn’t even qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs.

Despite his results, Thomas was bypassed for a Presidents Cup pick by U.S. captain Jim Furyk and will not be competing at Royal Montreal later this month. It will be the first team event that Thomas has missed since he qualified for his first Presidents Cup in 2017.

“I’m obviously very bummed to not be joining the boys in Canada … but completely understanding,” Thomas wrote. “Jim has put together a great team. I will be the first one pulling for them and watching, while using it as motivation to not miss a team event again as they are some of my favorite weeks I’ve had.”