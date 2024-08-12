 Skip navigation
Keegan Bradley adds 9-time Tour winner Brandt Snedeker as Ryder Cup vice captain

  
Published August 12, 2024 02:38 PM
Brandt Snedeker was named Monday as a vice captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup team.

Snedeker is the second assistant under new captain Keegan Bradley as he looks to fill out his support staff. Bradley previously announced Webb Simpson as a vice captain for next year’s matches at Bethpage Black.

This will be Snedeker’s first appearance as a vice captain. A nine-time PGA Tour winner, Snedeker went 4-2 in his Ryder Cup career and, at age 43, fits the younger, fresh mold for Bradley’s assistants.

“The Ryder Cup is unlike anything in our sport, and I hope to bring the passion and pride to help Keegan deliver his vision of what a Ryder Cup in New York should look like,” Snedeker said.

Plagued by injuries over the past few years, Snedeker missed 17 of 22 cuts this season and finished outside the top 200 in the FedExCup standings. Later this month he will be honored as the recipient of the Tour’s Payne Stewart Award, given annually to the player who exhibited character and sportsmanship throughout his career.