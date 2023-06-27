 Skip navigation
Kingston Heath Golf Club in Australia to host 2028 Presidents Cup

  
Published June 26, 2023 11:00 PM
clubhouse_1920_kingstonheath_2005.jpg

The Presidents Cup will add a new venue in a familiar city in 2028 when the matches will be held at Kingston Heath Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia.

Royal Melbourne has hosted the Presidents Cup four times, including in 2019 when Tiger Woods captained the U.S. team to a final-day comeback. The Tour previously announced the matches would return to Melbourne in 2028 and ’40.

“The sandbelt region is home to some of the game’s most iconic venues, and Kingston Heath has proven to be a world-class host for a number of golf’s biggest tournaments,” said Matt Rapp, the Tour’s vice president of championship management. “We are looking forward to contesting an incredible Presidents Cup that Australians can take tremendous pride in, showcasing Kingston Heath to golf fans around the world.”

Next year’s Presidents Cup will be held at Royal Montreal in Canada, followed by Medinah (Ill.) Country Club in 2026, Kingston Heath and Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Missouri, in ’30.