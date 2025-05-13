 Skip navigation
Lack of Quail Hollow experience no worry for world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler

  
Published May 13, 2025 05:05 PM

CHARLOTTE – Quail Hollow Club is very much a known commodity in PGA Tour circles, having hosted a regular event on the schedule since 2003 — along with the 2017 PGA Championship and ’22 Presidents Cup.

Most players in the field for this week’s PGA Championship have multiple starts on the layout with the curious exception of Scottie Scheffler.

The world No. 1 has never played the Truist Championship, in preference for the Dallas-swing events which are hometown tournaments for him. He also didn’t play the ’17 PGA Championship and didn’t have his best stuff at the ’22 Presidents Cup, where he went 0-3-1.

Despite that lack of experience and success at Quail Hollow, Scheffler wasn’t concerned.

“When you play the Presidents Cup here, you play so many rounds. I played four competitive rounds and a bunch of practice rounds,” he said. “So getting to know the course, I kind of knew what to expect coming in with the rough and the way the greens are, and most of it’s just getting used to the bunkers and I guess getting used to the rough, stuff like that. I don’t feel like I’m playing any sort of catch-up getting ready for the week.”

Scheffler also wasn’t concerned that his preparation has been cut short this week by storms Monday and Tuesday that closed the course for extended periods. He played nine holes each of the first two days.

“It doesn’t really matter that much. I mean, I think a lot of times at majors you can almost overprepare,” he said. “Coming into this week, making sure you’re rested, it’s a big golf course, and it’s pretty wet out there, but the greens are still staying pretty firm. They’re still fairly new.”