Q&A: Sabrina Ionescu is ‘all for’ a permanent 4-point shot in the WNBA

After an eventful All-Star Weekend, Sabrina Ionescu will be back in action on Tuesday at the Barclays Center as the New York Liberty take on the Indiana Fever. It was a big weekend for Ionescu, who reclaimed her crown as the WNBA’s 2025 Starry 3-Point Contest champion.

A CHAMP ONCE AGAIN 🏆



Sabrina Ionescu takes home the 2nd @starrylemonlime 3-Point Contest title of her career! #WNBAAllStar2025 pic.twitter.com/5ZLDUw7iPr — WNBA (@WNBA) July 19, 2025

Like many All-Stars, Ionescu made the rounds during All-Star Weekend, which included an appearance at ‘AT&T All-Star Access’ at WNBA Live on Saturday where she did interview(s) and met with fans.

July 19 - Sabrina Ionescu is interviewed at WNBA Live’s ‘AT&T All-Star Access’ during the 2025 All-Star Weekend. Courtesy of: AT&T

Sabrina Ionescu’s interview with NBC Sports was lightly edited for length and clarity.

Sabrina Ionescu Q&A at WNBA Live’s ‘AT&T All-Star Access’

You’re here with AT&T. What are you doing today?

Sabrina Ionescu: Just connecting with fans. Really excited to be here with AT&T for All-Star Weekend and just being able to be here around the fans in this amazing space and kind of be able to be a role model, sign autographs, take pictures. So, I’m just really excited to be here.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 19: Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty takes picture with a fan at at ‘AT&T’s All-Star Access’ at WNBA Live. (Photo courtesy of: AT&T) Courtesy of AT&T

AT&T is also the sponsor of the 4-pointer [for the 2025 All-Star Game]. Very cool that money will be donated to charities of players’ choices for each 4-pointer made [in the game]. Thoughts on that?

AT&T 4-Point Shot:

• Four circles – two at each end of the court – will be placed above the current three-point line at a distance of 28 feet from the rim.

• Each circle shall be designated as the AT&T 4-PT Shot area. Courtesy of: A&T

Sabrina Ionescu: Yeah. I’m super excited, obviously. Hopefully, can make a few and be able to donate to my [SI20] Foundation that’s just able to continue to give back to communities that mean a lot to me and impact children. So, I’m really excited for that opportunity as well.

July 19 - Sabrina Ionescu attends ‘AT&T All-Star Access’ at WNBA Live during the 2025 All-Star Weekend. Courtesy of: AT&T

Do you think the WNBA should implement a permanent 4-point line?

Sabrina Ionescu: I’m always all for it. I’ve said that from the beginning if that was to be a rule change, I would love for that to happen. I just think everyone’s shooting so well from the three-point line, and I feel like we could continue to add different elements that would change the game of basketball. So, I mean, personally, I would love it, but I’m fine with where it’s at right now as well.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 19: Sabrina Ionescu #20 of Team Clark smiles during the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 on July 19, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by A.J. Mast/NBAE via Getty Images) A.J. Mast/NBAE via Getty Images

If you were [going to] play a game of HORSE, tell me three tricks in your bag that you would put in a game that you think would guarantee you the win.

Sabrina Ionescu: I always go lefty. Like, that’s kind of my trick HORSE shot. I don’t have great trick shots because I don’t really try and practice them too much, but going lefty always usually guarantees me wins. Like, whether it’s free throw shot lefty, a three-pointer, then obviously sometimes to finish...a half court shot righty, but a lefty always will sneak me in a few letters to win.

The Sabrina 3, you announced that it was being released. So, you have the All-Star version that came out and then, you also have the ‘Blueprint’ that’s coming out [July 24]. How involved are you still, considering that it’s the third iteration, in the design process?

Sabrina Ionescu: Just as involved as I was in the first one from when we started. Just being able to...tell the story that I want to tell from my shoe, see it evolve, understand what consumers need. Obviously, not really settling. Just strive to try and come out with the best performance shoe. And now we’re on the third one, and I’m really excited for the world to be able to see it.

What are your three favorite colorways? Any iteration and why?

Sabrina Ionescu: I would say the Sabrina 2 ‘Lily’ because I won a championship in those. Game 5. They’re [named] after my mom. My mom’s name is Lily, and they have flowers on them. So, that would have to be one. Probably launch colorway of the Sabrina 1 just because that was like the first time. And then, launch colorway of the 3, I would have to say. The ‘Blueprint colorway’. The blueprint of being an athlete.

Had the opportunity to chat w/ Sabrina Ionescu during All-Star Weekend at AT&T’s All-Star Access at WNBA Live!



Among other things, we talked the Sabrina 3 Blueprint & where it ranks for her as a colorway. More on that later! But a reminder, they drop July 24! (via @sabrina_i/IG) pic.twitter.com/iIHbm9Rfqw — Natalie Esquire (@natfluential) July 22, 2025

I know you’re a big tennis fan. With the US Open, coming next month, who are you looking forward to seeing?

Sabrina Ionescu: Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz. I’m super excited to be able to go. Hopefully, our schedule permits and I’m able to watch a few matches.

If you didn’t play basketball, is tennis a sport you would’ve played?

Sabrina Ionescu: Absolutely. If I could. If I was good enough [laughter].

I think you’re probably being hard on yourself.

Sabrina Ionescu: Maybe.

If you had the chance to partner with a pro tennis player in a game doubles, who would you want to partner with?

Sabrina Ionescu: Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu.

Why?

Sabrina Ionescu: Well one, I’m a huge Carlos fan, so that would have to be it. And then, Emma is actually part Romanian and so, I think that’s pretty cool. I mean, obviously, my parents are both Romanian as well. So, I think it just makes her a great story.

