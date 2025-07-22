PGA Tour Champions announces new event in Portugal

The PGA Tour Champions is taking its show out of the country next year with the Portugal Invitational set for July 31 to Aug. 2. It’s part of a five-year partnership and will be the first time a PGA Tour-sanctioned event for stroke play is in Portugal.

That will give the PGA Tour Champions players the chance of a three-week stay in Europe if they choose. The Senior Open is the week before, and the Senior PGA Championship on the Legends Tour will be the week after.

The 78-man field will have players from the PGA Tour Champions and the Legends Tour in Europe, with a total purse of $3 million at The Els Club Vilamoura.

Ernie Els redesigned the course, which previously hosted the Portugal Masters from 2007 through 2022. The World Cup of Golf was held in Portugal in 2005.

“The players are going to love it, not just the golf course but this whole destination,” Els said. “It’s such a beautiful part of the world.”