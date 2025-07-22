3M Open 2025: Odds, favorites, picks to win at TPC Twin Cities

Keegan Bradley already has plenty to think about for the 2025 Ryder Cup U.S. Team roster, and Chris Gotterup isn’t making it any easier.

The powerful Gotterup, who won the Scottish Open and celebrated his 26th birthday with a solo-third in The Open, is screaming up the Ryder Cup leaderboard (as well as the FedExCup standings). He’s the 3M Open favorite.

But he’s got a co-favorite, another Bethpage hopeful. And plenty more are looking to make their case for the squad, as well as qualify for the shorter-term issue: The playoffs.

It’s a big week. Here are the betting favorites for the weekend at TPC Twin Cities, plus some expert picks by NBCSports.com betting expert Brad Thomas.

Chris Gotterup, to win (+1800)

“Tell them to bring me my money!” This now-classic quote comes from a video clip featuring North Carolina AT&T head coach Sam Washington, which Chris Gotterup shared following his recent victory at the Scottish Open.

What an incredible journey the past two weeks have been for Gotterup. He has not only celebrated his second career Tour win but also made a strong showing at The Open, where he finished third, earning an impressive $2.7 million over the last two weeks.

As the former Big Ten Player of the Year in 2020, who also won the Fred Haskins and Jack Nicklaus awards in 2022, he’s proven that he can be a star in golf.

This season, he has seemingly started to warm up to stardom. A string of impressive finishes highlights his steady progress. Before his victory at the Scottish Open, he finished in the top 25 in five out of his previous eight tournaments.

He was already a big-time gainer off the tee, and his second shot started to get dialed in. Once his putter started heating up, it was nearly impossible for him not to win.

He could fall flat this week after two very exciting and successful weeks abroad, but there is a glimmer of hope for Gotterup to make the Ryder Cup team. So, any post-win celebrating will have to remain minimal until the season ends; there’s still work to be done if he wants to represent the United States in September.

Jake Knapp, to win (+4000) + Top 30 finish (+115)

Let’s talk about Jake Knapp. Surprisingly, over his last 100 rounds, Knapp has gained more strokes putting than he has off the tee and on approach. This trend has held over a smaller sample of his last 12 rounds.

At TPC Twin Cities, strong iron play and exceptional putting are key for success. Aside from losing nearly six strokes on approach at the Scottish Open, Knapp’s irons have been strong.

He’s gained at least 2.5 strokes on approach in three of his last five starts. He’s been a gainer on the putting surface in his previous four and gained a massive 10.8 strokes at the Scottish.

Knapp’s also finished no worse than T27 in his last four starts. Since switching putters back in February, he’s gained strokes putting in 27 of his previous 40 and 10 of his last 12 rounds.

Given how fast he likes to start tournaments, there’s no reason he can’t wire the field and pick up his second PGA Tour win.

2025 Genesis Scottish Open odds (as of Tuesday morning, courtesy DraftKings):