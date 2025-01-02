Lexi Thompson rings in new year with engagement announcement

Lexi Thompson revealed at last year’s U.S. Women’s Open that she would not be playing full time on the LPGA in 2025.

Thompson, 29, announced more big news on Jan. 1 with an Instagram post of her engagement to Max Provost in Whistler, British Columbia.

Provost was by Thompson’s side on the Solheim Cup red carpet last year and caddied for her in the Hero World Challenge pro-am.

Thompson has not indicated if or when she will play this season. She is eligible to compete on tour having finished 50th in the Race to the CME Globe points standings.